More Anne Arundel County school staff possibly exposed to the coronavirus, school system sends out letters

Anne Arundel County schools employees at Annapolis Middle School and George T. Cromwell Elementary were sent letters to state employees had tested positive for the coronavirus and recommended those exposed to contact the county health department.
On Oct. 21, the school system sent out a letter to employees who may have been exposed after an employee visited Annapolis Middle School. On Oct. 27, the system sent out a letter to employees after an employee who visited George T. Cromwell tested positive.
The cases adds to exposure at Brooklyn Park Middle and a Millersville warehouse.
Previously, school officials said the letters are part of an “abundance of caution,” and part of protocol to help the county health department conduct contact tracing.
The school system posted guidelines on what it will undergo if there is a confirmed case of the virus, as part of the overall hybrid plan.
If a student or employee shows symptoms of the virus during the school day the school will then isolate the student in a designated area, notify parents and ask for the child to be picked up and clean areas the student made physical contact as well as provide additional advice given by the health department.
Over the past month, the school system has worked on the upcoming hybrid plan for elementary school students.
After the hybrid plan was announced more elementary school parents signed up for online learning.
According to county schools, 29.4% of elementary school students have signed up to learn partially online and in-person when classroom sessions resume next month. Another 36.9% will continue online learning through the semester, and 33.7% will continue online through the end of the school year.
Earlier this month, some county teachers and staff members said they feel forced to return to schools.