Easing of Maryland, Anne Arundel COVID capacity restrictions means mids get more Naval Academy graduation tickets

In light of last week’s changes to capacity restrictions, the Naval Academy will now allow more tickets per midshipman for the graduation next week, according to the academy’s website.
On Tuesday, the academy increased the number of tickets allowed per midshipman for the ceremony from six to eight, according to the website.
Wearing masks will comply with Gov. Larry Hogan and County Executive Steuart Pittman’s directives at the time of graduation, the website outlines. Social distancing will still be practiced in the stadium seating, the website says.
The Class of 2021 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony is set for May 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and limited guests will be allowed to attend Commissioning Week events, according to the academy. The change in capacity has not changed the attendees restrictions for the other events.
The Naval Academy held its first digital commissioning in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced midshipmen home after spring break.
Instead of a large ceremony, first-year midshipmen returned to the Yard to participate in one of five private swearing-in events. Those were filmed and shown during the live-streamed graduation.
In a surprise, the Blue Angels flew over the Naval Academy, despite the flyover initially being canceled.
Staff writer Heather Mongilio contributed to this article.