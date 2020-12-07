Naval Academy touts the most diverse brigade of midshipmen in history, despite most white plebes in last five years

The Naval Academy touted the current brigade as the institution’s most diverse, thanks to this year’s plebe class, which has the most women ever. But a closer look at the last five classes suggests that this is the plebe class with most white students.
The class of 2024 has 1,194 midshipmen, according to the class profile published by the academy, making the third largest class in the past five years. Slightly more than 30% is female, the most of any class since women were first allowed to attend service academies, starting in 1976.
Approximately 35% of the plebes, or 424, identify as part of a minority group, according to the class portrait. That makes it one of the four most diverse classes to be admitted in the Naval Academy’s history, said Dean of Admissions Bruce Latta in an email.
With the addition of the class of 2024, the Brigade of Midshipmen has more than 37% of midshipmen who identify as a minority, Latta said. That is the most diverse the brigade has been in the institution’s history.
“The diversity in the Brigade of Midshipmen, which currently includes 37% racial/ethnic minorities, parallels the diversity in American society,” Latta said in his email. “Diversity in the Brigade of Midshipmen has steadily improved over the last 18 years, and the composition of each of the classes currently at USNA includes at least 35% minority students.”
Despite the improvements in diversity, there were 855 midshipmen in the class of 2024 that identified as white, making it the whitest class in five years, with more than 71% of the class.
It was a jump in the number of white students. The last whitest group of plebes was the class of 2020, which had approximately 64% of midshipmen identify as white.
Having one of the most diverse classes while also the whitest class could be due to how demographic data is requested, Latta said. All data is self-reported, which means midshipmen are not obligated to identify their racial and ethnic groups.
For the class of 2024, 19 midshipmen declined to report.
But the data is also separated into ethnic and racial demographics, which is where some of the complexities come in, said Naval Academy spokesperson Cmdr. Alana Garas in an email.
“Therefore, a student may report his or her race as white, and an ethnicity such as Hispanic or Japanese and still be counted as a minority student,” Garas said in the email.
So of the 855 white midshipmen, 148 could have also identified as Hispanic. Hispanic midshipmen made up 12.4% of the class of 2024, the same as the class of 2021 and highest in the last five years.
For the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Naval Academy counted students that identified as Hispanic as their own group. For the class of 2024, those who identify as Hispanic are counted as a subset of white students. Demographic data for the class of 2023 did not add up to the total number of students.
Midshipmen could also identify as multiple races, which would include white. Approximately 10.1% of midshipmen in the class of 2024 did just that.
The number of midshipmen identifying as multiple races was less than the previous year, but likely does not contribute to why there were more white students. Even with an increase in the number of students who identified as Hispanic, and likely white as well, the gap between the class of 2024 and the previous classes is more than 5%.
Strong year for women
Looking at the past couple classes, women typically accounted for 25-27%. For the class of 2024, they accounted for 30.5% of midshipmen, the largest percentage yet for female students.
The number of women accepted into the academy reflects the increasing number of applications over the past 18 years, Latta said. There may have also been increased nominations from Congressional members.
“We believe the increasing numbers of female applicants is the result of additional emphasis in our outreach programs, which has included increasing awareness of USNA to young women in high school,” Latta said in an email.
More men than women continue to apply to the Naval Academy, with 11,121 men applying to be part of the class of 2024 compared to 4,578. The number of women increased by 298 since 2015, when 4,280 women applied to join the class of 2020.
Typically, less than 9% of applicants are accepted to the academy. For the class of 2024, approximately 8.96% of candidates were accepted, the highest in the past five classes. For women, approximately 9.39% were accepted, giving women a slightly higher acceptance rate.
That was the highest acceptance rate for women in the past five years, with the percentage of female applicants accepted usually falling under 9%.
In order to submit an application, every potential male and female candidate needs to complete the documentation, pass a physical fitness test, qualify medically and get a nomination, which is most often from a member of Congress, Garas said.
Every complete application is then evaluated by the academy’s Admissions Board through a holistic approach, she said, which looks at academic achievements, extracurricular activities, leadership, moral character and life experience, among others.
Candidates, both male and female, are broken into three lists: Congressional nominations, qualified alternates and other nomination sources, Garas said.
Searching for diverse candidates
The Brigade of Midshipmen is more diverse than the officer corps currently in the Navy, according to Navy demographic data from Jan. 1, 2020.
Of the current officers, 80.3% are male. When it comes to race, 77.7% are white, which means even in its whitest year in recent history, the Naval Academy’s midshipmen are more diverse than the officer ranks they will join after commissioning.
The academy’s goal includes “attracting and admitting” men and women who represent the country’s diversity, Garas said in an email.
Part of that includes outreach programs from the academy, such as the Summer Seminar and STEM Camp, Latta said.
“These programs have resulted in increasing application trends and corresponding percentages of students of color who have been admitted in each incoming class over the last eighteen years,” the dean said in an email.
The Naval Academy does not breakdown demographics of applicants, Garas said. However, for the class of 2024, among the male applicants, 39.1% identified as a minority, as did 29.2% of female applicants.
The Naval Academy also sends recruiters and volunteers to schools across the country, Garas said. This could be Blue and Gold officers, or different midshipmen organizations that might perform back home. Other midshipmen might help promote the school during breaks.
“Our outreach programs emphasize awareness of opportunities available at the Naval Academy to all students, but particular emphasis is placed toward those in underserved groups traditionally underrepresented at USNA and the officer corps in the Navy and Marine Corps,” Garas said.
Outreach also requires the academy to go out to communities that may have not heard of the academy before, Brown said. When selecting schools to target, the academy looks at factors such as prior interest in the academy and what curriculum is offered, Garas said. The academy also uses social media and online marketing to reach out to prospective candidates.
“In an ideal world, we would prefer to visit every school, but given our small staff, we often focus our efforts where we believe we can make the greatest impact,” she said.
Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., has been pushing for more diversity in candidates, for all service academies, although he is approaching it from a Congressional standpoint. Brown has been pushing for members of Congress to submit reports on candidates that they consider so that they can look at the demographics of their nominations.
Having a diverse brigade is important, Brown said, because it sets up a model for those in the military and those who serve. More diversity also means more innovation, he said.
“If you want people to do well, you have to model excellence,” Brown said.