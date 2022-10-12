Anne Arundel schools senior leader retires; superintendent searching for replacement

A top executive with 30 years experience working with Anne Arundel County Public Schools has retired, and Superintendent Mark Bedell is searching for a replacement, system leaders say.

Chief Operating Officer Aleksy “Alex” Szachnowicz retired effective Oct. 1, system spokesperson Bob Mosier said in an email.

Szachnowicz informed the former superintendent of his decision to retire last school year, Mosier said, but remained with the district a little longer to aid in the transition between superintendents.

As chief operations officer, Szachnowicz, 55, often represented the administration when requesting funding for large-scale construction projects before county and state officials. He served on the state’s 21st Century School Facilities Commission where his expertise informed state school construction policy.

He also has appeared before the school board in recent weeks discussing the bus crisis and challenges the system is having finding eligible drivers.

In fiscal 2020, he earned $200,000 a year, making him the fourth highest paid system employee at the time.

The chief operating officer is one of four executives who report directly to the superintendent, the others being Mosier, Deputy Superintendent for Academics & Strategic Initiatives Maureen McMahon and Deputy Superintendent for Student & School Support Monique Jackson.

School board President Joanna Tobin said in a text message Friday that Szachnowicz retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Director of Financial Operations Matt Stanski will serve as acting COO while Bedell searches for a replacement, Tobin said.

“Matt Stanski has been with AACPS since 2015 as Director of Financial Operations and has worked closely with Alex on a daily basis throughout that time,” Mosier said in an email. “That has helped make for a smooth transition”.

Tobin said Szachnowicz “made it clear he did not welcome public recognition,” and therefore there was no announcement or ceremony at the Board of Education for his retirement. Past executives such as former Superintendent George Arlotto were recognized publicly by the board for their service before departure.

“Mr. Szachnowicz has given decades of dedicated service to the school system, bringing his substantial expertise to many areas of operations at AACPS, and he will be missed,” Tobin said.