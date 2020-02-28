A week after a student created a noose in class at an Anne Arundel County Public School, a racial slur was found graffitied inside a bathroom stall Friday at another.
A Chesapeake High School student reported the graffiti to teachers Friday morning, according to a letter principal John Yore sent out to families.
“I’m running out of words to describe the disgust I feel, frankly,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said.
Mosier also spoke to The Capital on Thursday about the school system’s investigation of a noose made during a science class at Southern Middle School on Feb. 21.
Mosier and Yore both said the incident at Chesapeake isn’t reflective of the rest of the school.
“It’s just sickening that our students and our staff and our schools and our communities get painted with a label like this because of the actions of a few,” Mosier said.
Students participated in a forum on bias and hate crimes with County Executive Steuart Pittman Wednesday night, according to the letter.
Yore wrote that the school will take action against the student who did the graffiti and urged parents to take action by talking to their children.
“Take action by urging your child to report such matters immediately, as I am grateful this student did. Take action by doing what you can outside of our school to bring about change.”
Chesapeake Middle and High Schools had a string of racist incidents in 2018 including racist graffiti, threatening messages toward black students, and nooses found at the schools.
Reports of discrimination among students in Anne Arundel public schools had the highest number in the 2018 to 2019 school year, according to the school system’s bias reports data.
The school system reported 244 bias motivated behavior reports in the 2018 to 2019 school year. According to the Board of Education, bias behavior is defined as “behavior offense committed against a person or property which is motivated by the offender’s bias, a negative opinion or attitude toward a group of persons based upon their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or ethnicity/national origin.”
The highest number of reports happened at the middle school level with 315 reports. In comparison, elementary schools reported 139 and high schools had 128 reports.
There were over 600 reports from school year 2014 to 2015 to last school year. In 2014 to 2015 the school system tracked 95 reports, 2015 to 2016 had 82, 2016 to 2017 had 102 and 2017 to 2018 had 86.
Capital Gazette staff writers Lilly Price and Naomi Harris contributed to this article.