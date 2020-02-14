Chesapeake High School students were treated to a history lesson Thursday with speakers telling stories about the history of Anne Arundel Public Schools before and after the civil rights movements.
Thursday’s program was titled “The Black Experience in AACPS Before and After the Civil Rights Movement.” It included a full day of lectures and discussions about the school system and its history with segregation and integration.
This all-day event of Black History Month speakers is put on by the Human Rights Committee in the school. Two of the main speakers included Yolande Dickerson and her sister Aldona Pryce, both of whom attended Rosenwald schools. The fifteen schools in the county were built with money provided by the Julius Rosenwald Fund in 1929. These schools were built in the south for black residents.
Some of the speakers included Carl Snowden, a local and longtime civil rights activist; Edwin Johnson, assistant university archivist at Morgan State University; and Francis Smith, Toastmaster Area 62 director.
Another of the speakers, 102-year-old Wesley Booze, a first sergeant during World War II, was unable to make it to the event. The discussion comes after several high-profile and racist incidents at the school and in the county over the last few years. Officials were hopeful it would help all students understand the county’s history and work against future bigotry.
“About three years ago, we had some racial issues in our school,” said Geraldine Cvetic, media specialist at Chesapeake High. “I thought why don’t we do something about it. We started a human rights committee. We brought in speakers and it seemed to really help and everyone seemed to be interested.”
Cvetic believes the students need to see role models like Dickerson and Pryce.
Pryce started off her address to students with a poem.
"Staff, students, countrymen. Lend me your ears.
I have come to tell you about what was like back in the day my dears.
this won’t be scary, so you don’t have to have any fears.
we are going to go back in time and take a little peer.
so I’m a poet you don’t know it?"
The audience chuckled at the punch line.
Pryce moved from her Rosenwald school and was one of the first students to integrate the Brooklyn Park Junior High School in the 1950s.
Pryce had fears of being in class and couldn’t control her nerves, which she said made her writing illegible.
“Being the only black student in class was an unusual feeling when you are used to going to a school where everyone looks like you,” said Pryce. “This was something new and hard. People weren’t calling me names but it was just that feeling of being one of many and you don’t seem the same.”
As time went by Pryce began to interact with her white classmates but not outside the school. She went on to play varsity volleyball for two years.
In 1957, The only black high school in Anne Arundel County was in Annapolis: Bates High School. The school is now the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, a hub of local community activity and the site of the Caucus of African American Leader meetings.
“Every black child in Anne Arundel County that graduated elementary school attended Bates,” Dickerson said. “We took a bus and had to pick up children all over the county. We would leave around 6:45 in the morning and arrive at school around 8:30.”
There wasn’t a big fuss about black kids being bused to black schools in the ’50s like it is now when kids have to be bused outside of their community, Pryce said.
In elementary school, Pryce remembers reading about “Dick, Jane, Sally and Spot” and she noticed that Sally had this “bright yellow” hair.
“I thought nobody I know looks like that," she said.
Pryce also recalled her family visiting Annapolis and going to Carr’s Beach or Sparrow’s Beach, which were open to blacks only.
After their speeches, one teacher asked: “What is the biggest takeaway for the kids today?"
“Everyone matters," Dickerson said. "No matter what your background is, treat everyone like you would like to be treated.”
Cvetic believes what the speakers are doing is making a difference to the students.
“For them to come out here to feel like this is important for children to here. They have a purpose. Like they said if we all know that we matter it is going to be a better world,” Cvetic said. “This will break down walls between people, I really believe today is going to break down walls in this school.”