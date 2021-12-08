After students felt threatened during spirit week, Pasadena volunteers color Chesapeake High with positive messages for Unity Day

In an Oct. 21 letter to parents, principal John Yore wrote that he had been fielding concerns from community members regarding the display of an LGBTQ+ pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag next to American and Maryland flags. He said the display of those flags is in line with a resolution supporting social justice approved by the school board via its policy for safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students. Yore addressed spirit week as well, saying the way some students expressed themselves made others uncomfortable. He apologized, saying no student should feel uncomfortable during spirit week, which is supposed to unify the school.