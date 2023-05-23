Chesapeake Bay Middle School student disciplined after pulling out Taser during fight, school officials say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two students at Chesapeake Bay Middle School are facing disciplinary actions after getting into a fight that led to a Taser being pulled out, the school’s principal said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon around 1:39 p.m. Principal Richard Bready Tubman sent a letter home to families after the incident stating a physical altercation broke out as students were leaving lunch.

As the fight was being broken up by staff members, one of the students involved pulled out a Taser from their backpack. Staff members were able to intervene once again to prevent the student from discharging the weapon, the letter said.

No one was harmed, Tubman said.

“I am thankful that this incident did not have a more severe outcome,” Tubman said in the letter. “Regardless, please remind students of their shared responsibility to keep our school safe by not bringing inappropriate items, especially weapons of any kind, to school.”

Tubman said the school has imposed “appropriate consequences in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct” for the two students involved but did not specify what those consequences were.

The administration will determine how severe the consequences will be, depending on the situation, said Bob Mosier, spokesperson for the school system.

“There are two fortunate parts of this situation: Staff members were able to break up the physical altercation almost immediately and prevent the discharge of the Taser. This is all to the credit of the great staff at Chesapeake Bay Middle School and their alertness that prevented any further injuries that may have occurred,” he said.

To view the student handbook, visit aacps.org/studenthandbook.