Faith wrote to Detective William Ballard and Detective Ian Preece, the officers who police said were shot by a suspect later identified as Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis. Willis was a person of interest in a Glen Burnie homicide that was discovered Wednesday afternoon, and he attempted to evade police before his capture. The 22-year-old Pasadena resident has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for one of the shootings. Police said other charges would follow.