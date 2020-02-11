The most exciting thing about the physical readiness test Naval Academy students took on Saturday was supposed to be that midshipmen would be doing planks instead of curl-ups.
But before the new version of the test was complete, sophomore Duke Carrillo collapsed. The 21-year-old was later pronounced dead at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The academy is conducting an investigation and coordinating with the State of Maryland Medical Examiner to determine the cause of Carillo’s death, Naval Academy spokeswoman Cmdr. Alana Garas said.
The investigation could take up to several weeks, Garas said, and no foul play is suspected.
Carrillo was a native of Flower Mound, Texas, and attended the Naval Academy with his twin brother, Dylan, and his younger brother, Jake. Carrillo was a quantitative economics major and earned a 4.0 GPA last semester. As part of the Class of 2022, Carrillo was a member of the 24th Company, an avid intramural athlete and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.
Carrillo, who was a squad leader at the academy’s summer seminar this past summer, had aspirations of becoming a naval aviator. He is survived by his parents and his brothers.
Midshipmen take the Physical Readiness Test twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring, according to Naval Academy Athletic Association documents.
The 1.5-mile run is the last of three exercises in the PRT, according to Naval Academy Athletic Association documents. Midshipmen first have to do a five-minute aerobic/dynamic warm-up, which includes jogging in place, lunges, walking knee-hugs and pushups.
The first exercise requires them to do pushups in time with a two-second cadence for two minutes (allowing for 60 pushups maximum), pause three minutes and do it again. After a one minute break, midshipmen hold a front plank position for as long as possible, pause for 40 seconds and do the plank again. After a seven to eight-minute break, they start the 1.5-mile run.
A perfect score for male midshipmen in the 1.5 mile run is 8 minutes and 15 seconds and the slowest time allowed is 10 minutes and 30 seconds. Women get a perfect score for running a 9 minutes 35 seconds and score the lowest at 12 minutes and 40 seconds.
This was the first time the Brigade of Midshipmen followed a new standard for the test set forth in the November 2019 update of the Director of Athletics Instruction. The front-plank exercise replaced curl-ups and the cadence of the pushups was modified.
The new standards also require shoes to be used as a reference point for a more objective, accurate test. While doing pushups, the participating midshipman’s partner is supposed to place one of their shoes between the participant’s hands. That midshipman is supposed to lower their body until their chest makes contact with the shoe.
The shoe is then placed under the participant’s knees during the front-plank to ensure correct form. If the planking midshipman’s knees touch the shoe, their exercise ends.
Garas said the academy is looking into whether the rest of the midshipmen taking the test with Carrillo finished their exam or if will it need to be rescheduled.
Carrillo was remembered by his fellow classmates at the academy with a special performance of TAPS by his shipmate, Midshipman Joey Gibbs on Sunday night.
The Brigade of Midshipmen Flag was lowered to half-mast Monday in Carrillo’s honor. His services are being planned, Garas said.
Delia Carrillo said Duke was the most wonderful grandson anybody could have.
“He was intelligent and kindhearted and lovable and just a wonderful wonderful grandson,” she said.
Staff writer Lilly Price contributed to this report.