Chief Medical Examiner report: Navy Midshipman Duke Carrillo died of heart condition, natural causes

Midshipman Duke Carrillo died of natural causes from a heart condition, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A spokesman for the office said Carrillo’s cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, and the manner of his death was natural. Academy representatives declined to comment since its own report is not finished.
Carrillo, a 21-year-old sophomore, collapsed Feb. 8 during the last portion of the semi-annual physical readiness test. He was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition that makes the heart muscle weak and the heart chambers enlarged.
The pumping function of the heart is reduced, which can lead to congestive heart failure, said Dr. Vasundhara Muthu, a cardiologist at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
A physical exam can pick up signs of congestive heart failure, but an echocardiogram — an ultrasound of the heart — is needed to diagnose it, Muthu said.
Muthu said Carrillo’s first degree relatives, especially siblings like his twin brother, should be tested since the condition is likely genetic. Carrillo’s family could not be reached for comment.
Eight days after Carrillo was buried at the Naval Academy, Midshipman David Forney, a 22-year-old Navy Football player, was found unresponsive in his dorm room Feb 20. The cause of this death is still being investigated.
Forney is the 12th Naval Academy midshipman death since 2012. He was honored and buried at the academy on March 3.