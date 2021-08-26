Anne Arundel school board’s Candace Antwine put children first, leaders say at North County memorial

In a video projected on the stage at North County High School, some of late Board of Education member Candace Antwine’s powerful words rang out.
“Juneteenth, this federal law, 2021. It took that long for it to become a national holiday. It is a day of independence for this nation, not for a group of people but for this nation’s people,” she said in the recording, which was from a July 7 board meeting.
In that meeting she proposed making Juneteenth a holiday and day off in county schools. Her motion was amended and while schools will recognize and celebrate Juneteenth this coming school year, consideration for a change to the school calendar will be made by a subcommittee first. Arlotto will share the calendar committee’s recommendation later this fall.
Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of African-American slaves on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. He died because of that proclamation and people were still determined to institutionalize and enslave others, she said.
“I do know that this board making a statement that this is important, it will shape not only our present but our future. It can’t change our past, but it can definitely shape our future and especially the future of our students,” Antwine said.
Antwine died July 16 of complications from deep vein thrombosis.The school system held a memorial Wednesday at North County High School to honor her.
Del. Mike Rogers said during the event that he has been friends with Antwine seven years, dating back to his time coaching her son Joey on the Meade High School football team. He said he was impressed by how she noticed his investment in mentoring athletes. She eventually supported him when he ran for office, and he supported her when she ran for the board.
“I know that her legacy is in good hands because Joey, you will carry it forward and I’ll make sure that I’m here to help you,” Rogers said.
Joey was her campaign manager during her successful run for office in 2018. He thanked those who have supported his family in the time since Antwine’s passing.
“I think she would be ecstatic to see you all here,” he said.
Board President Melissa Ellis said Antwine’s pride in Joey radiated whenever she spoke about him. And he is equally proud of her, she said. He was presented with multiple citations in Antwine’s honor Wednesday.
County Executive Steuart Pittman said he met Antwine while campaigning, where she spoke slowly, deliberately and with strength.
“No one was more laser focused on helping children, helping families and helping fellow veterans than Candace. She advocated with passion, but she mastered the art of civility, demonstrated respect and carefully thought through every word and every action that she took. Anne Arundel County is a better place because of the common contributions that Candace Antwine has made,” he said.
Antwine was the first person to be elected under a new Board of Education structure to represent councilmanic District 1. Her term lasts until December 2024. The County Council is accepting applications from people in that district who are older than 18 for the position, due by Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. to serve the remainder of that term. More information is on the council’s website.