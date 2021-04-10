Summer camp is back: registration for county, city, Y programs open in Anne Arundel

This year at Camp Letts, the summer will be measured in theme weeks once again.
Camps all around Anne Arundel County are expanding operations in 2021 after 2020 programs were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are requiring measures like temperature checks and face masks, and have plans to keep groups separated in cohorts to reduce potential COVID-19 spread.
The county Department of Parks and Recreation opened registration for its day camps Monday, and registration for City of Annapolis camps began Tuesday. Registration for Annapolis Parks and Recreation camps began Tuesday morning.
Registration for the YMCA Camp Letts begins Saturday. Registration for traditional Y in Central Maryland day camps at the Y in Arnold, the Y in Pasadena and Camp Whippoorwill has been open since January.
Last year, Camp Letts was limited to day-camp only. There are still some adaptions this year to keep staff and campers safe from COVID, but sleep-away camp in Edgewater is back. Campers won’t be able to stay over the weekend between programs as they have in years past, and will need to get a COVID test before coming to campus.
Associate Executive Director Andrew Post said they are looking forward to providing a place where kids can learn social and emotional skills. He said Letts is a home away from home, and kids are excited to see the friends they have made in past years.
“Camp is far too quiet without kids here,” he said. “We’re looking forward to kids being able to experience just a little bit more of a normal life again. They can come together with other kids, play outside, get away from computer screens and just be kids again.”
Pirate week and Olympic week are in June, followed by Wild West, Super Hero, Fairy Tale and Hollywood weeks in July and Halloween week and the Letts Legacy Games in August.
The camp’s website says there will be no more than 12 campers and two counselors in each bunk. People will alternate between the top and bottom bunks of beds, with one person per bunk bed, to provide six feet of distance while sleeping. Campers and staff are being asked to be cautious in the period leading up to camp and on weekends in between sessions, and campers will get a health screening when they arrive.
Executive Director of Youth Development for the Y in Central Maryland Lana Smith said campers are excited to get back to activities like swimming and rock climbing which were restricted due to COVID last summer. In addition to traditional day camps, they offer week-long specialty camps in science, technology, engineering, art and movement at the Y in Pasadena, the Y in Arnold and Camp Whippoorwill.
She said she thinks parents are ready for a break after an exhausting year of care-taking, and that kids are ready to laugh and play together outside, and to feel a sense of achievement.
“It feels like we have had so much loss and are poised to start gaining again,” she said.
She said last year the Y needed to put campers together in small groups which didn’t mix throughout the summer, due to COVID restrictions. They have found that organizing that way has created deeper relationships between campers and counselors, and Smith said the practice may continue post-pandemic.
County Parks and Recreation Communications Director Colleen Joseph said in 2020 they were not able to use public school buildings for summer fun center camps because of COVID, but that has changed this year. They will be able to offer fun center day camps at 18 locations throughout the county.
“Staff are delighted to have kids back,” she said.
The county’s specialty camps this summer include a Super Hero Training Camp with lightsaber duels and a discussion of how heroes have a kind heart and help others. There is also a Forest Preschool program for kids younger than 6 which includes a week of outdoor discovery and play time. County art and dance camps will also return to school buildings.
City of Annapolis Recreation Division Chief Katy Owings said this summer they will be able to offer Splash camps again this summer, four days a week at the new Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park. Registration began Tuesday. They are focusing on outdoor programming this summer for safety.
“We’re excited to get closer back to normal,” Owings said.
She said the camps are also a source of revenue for the department, which has felt the financial strain of the pandemic. Kids have been chomping at the bit for activities, she said.
The 2021 Elks Camp Barrett Boys and Girls Summer Camp has been canceled due to the pandemic, and the camp will return in 2022, according to a message posted by the organization in February.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools is still planning its summer offerings, a spokesman said.