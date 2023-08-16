Anne Arundel school bus routes to be fully operational after a multi-year shortage

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the first time since 2021, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is expected to start the school year with a fully operational school bus system, Superintendent Mark Bedell said Monday.

Advertisement

After several years of bus driver shortages and reduced routes, the school system reached the minimum number of drivers needed to fully operate each bus route at the end of the 2022-23 school year, Bedell said during his opening remarks to employees at new teacher orientation.

The district may still face challenges, however, because there aren’t currently any backup drivers who can fill in if a driver calls in sick. The school system needs at least 600 drivers to operate fully, school spokesperson Bob Mosier said. As of Aug. 9, there are 64 drivers in training and 14 needed.

Advertisement

With the school year set to begin in less than two weeks on Aug. 28, the school system is in an “incredibly better” place than it was last summer, Mosier said. He emphasized that while every bus route will have a driver, potential delays or service interruptions could still occur on the first day of school.

“We don’t have the reserves,” Mosier said.

The school system operates hundreds of routes across 128 schools. For the last two school years, the system has struggled with bus driver recruitment and retention, leaving several routes without drivers and kids without a way to get to school on time.

In September 2022, more than 3,100 instruction days were missed in the first month of the school year due to bus disruptions. To address the issue, the county has increased driver pay for the second straight year and begun operating a fleet of vans to transport students with disabilities to nonpublic schools.

Teacher vacancies have also declined as well since last year. As of Aug. 9, the school system reported 224 teacher vacancies and 14 bus driver vacancies. By comparison, there were 418 classroom teacher vacancies and 72 bus driver vacancies in Anne Arundel County Public Schools in July 2022.

The shortages can be attributed to bus drivers feeling that they aren’t compensated at a rate that makes them feel valued, said Raymun Lee, special assistant to the president for Student Transportation of America, one of the several third-party companies that employ AACPS bus drivers.

Annapolis Bus Company and RE Wilson, the two local bus companies that are represented by Student Transportation of America, received 13% cost-of-living adjustments in each of the past two fiscal years, Lee said.

In July 2022, a union school bus driver working for an Anne Arundel County bus company earned a starting salary of $24.20 an hour. This year, a 13% COLA will increase starting bus driver wages to $27.42, according to memorandums of understanding between the bus companies and the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, the union that represents many county drivers. Lee said the wage increase is a win for union drivers, but drivers not represented by the union get the 10% COLA that the school system approved.

Advertisement

“For the rest of the population, it’s a drop in the bucket,” he said. “The system sets the floor, but these nonunion private companies allow the floor to be the ceiling.”

Delonya Akindoyo, president of the branch of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees that represents the district’s bus drivers and assistants, said the union drivers don’t receive the same COLA increases as those who are not union members.

“It’s kinda discouraging” for those who are not represented, she said.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is expected to release the bus schedules for the 2023-24 school tomorrow, according to a tweet from the school system.

Bus schedules for the 2023-2024 school year will be published tomorrow, August 16. We will provide you with an updated message when the schedules are published. Please note that any information now online should be considered preliminary. pic.twitter.com/hEal85Y5fR — AACPS (@AACountySchools) August 15, 2023

Anne Arundel is far from the only district in the state experiencing deficiencies. Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties all reported shortages of teachers and school support staff in recent years.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel was reported to have the lowest teacher wages in comparison to neighboring counties until June of this year when the County Council approved County Executive Steuart Pittman’s $2.14 billion fiscal 2024 budget.

Pittman, a Democrat, said that much of the discussions with his budget team revolved around how they could fully fund Bedell’s staff compensation package and allow the school system to comply with Blueprint for Maryland’s Future mandates, a 10-year education reform initiative.

In his first budget cycle since being hired as superintendent last summer, Bedell sought to address what he called the “embarrassing” gap between county school salaries and those of neighboring counties.

In May, the school system received $1.65 billion in total funding for its fiscal 2024 budget. Bedell’s budget included a 6% cost-of-living increase for all employees and a 10% cost-of-living increase for contracted bus drivers, the second such increase in many years.

In the same month, the Board of Education voted to finalize an agreement with the Teachers Association for Anne Arundel County that will increase starting teacher salaries by $8,000 in an effort to make the county more desirable to prospective educators.