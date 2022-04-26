Anne Arundel contractors have missed more than 3,000 trips this school year as region contends with driver shortage

Each day Anne Arundel County Public Schools is responsible for transporting 68,000 students to and from class, but this year hundreds have been without regular bus service as contractors struggle to hire enough commercial drivers in a competitive job market.

By the end of February, after 105 school days, the system recorded 3,344 instances of a contract exception, meaning the contractor assigned to a given route failed to complete either a morning trip, an afternoon trip, or both, according to the school district. That means there was, at least partially, no service for an average of 32 routes a day, out of nearly 600 contracted routes that operate daily.

Chief Operating Officer Alex Szachnowicz and Board of Education President Joanna Tobin said the system has made progress in addressing the issue and is working to ensure every eligible student has a ride.

At the start of the year, Szachnowicz said it wasn’t uncommon to see 30 or 40 bus routes without service on a given day; now that figure is often in the teens, he said.

On April 22 there were 30 bus routes with no service. When a route is missed, students must find a way other than school-provided transportation to get to class.

Having one route impacted by the bus shortage is unacceptable, Szachnowicz said, let alone dozens.

“This has been a tremendously difficult year for so many people. We want this resolved as quickly as we can get it resolved,” Tobin said.

For every instance of a missed route, either in the morning, afternoon, or both, companies are assessed a fine of $100.

The system has collected $334,400 from companies between September and February. The damages will help offset the increase in the cost of gas, Szachnowicz said.

In April of 2021 fuel cost $2.47 a gallon; on March 22 it was $4.08 a gallon, according to AAA, Szachnowicz said.

A sign advertising the need for school bus drivers in Anne Arundel County. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

School officials have said some contractors are struggling to complete all their routes because they are facing a shortage of workers with commercial driver’s licenses.

Randall Jubb said one reason why bus contractors are struggling is competition from other employers that require the same skills but offer better pay, with less responsibility.

“I just think that the benefits and the money do not outweigh the responsibility put on a driver,” said Jubb, owner of Jubb’s Bus Service and Wilson Bus Service.

It has been a challenge to get young people to work for bus companies. The average pay for drivers in the county is about $21 an hour, he said. Taking students to and from school five days a week, working about six hours a day, also doesn’t add up to a full workweek — another factor complicating hiring. Other jobs offer full-time work.

Jubb has advocated before the Board of Education about the importance of making driver wages more competitive.

Jubb is a part of the Maryland School Bus Contractors Association. Steven Nelson, the group’s president, said the organization is seeing the same issues around the state and nation.

“A person can haul dirt in a dump truck and make $25 an hour. We put people in a bus making $21.14 to haul the most precious cargo in the world,” Nelson said.

Randy Jubb, owner of Jubb's Bus Service, and his son, Logan Jubb, speak about the school bus driver situation in Anne Arundel County at the Wilson’s Bus Service yard in Pasadena on April 8. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

To entice more drivers this school year, and in response to pressure from County Executive Steuart Pittman, Superintendent George Arlotto proposed a $5-an-hour pay increase for drivers on Oct. 6. The proposal was approved by the Board of Education Oct. 11 and sent to County Executive Steuart Pittman for consideration.

Ultimately instead of choosing to amend the fiscal 2022 budget to increase wages, Pittman opted to provide a $5,000 bonus for drivers through the American Rescue Plan, which Pittman said was a more immediate solution, to be followed by a budget increase for fiscal 2023.

The Board of Education has requested a $3.4 million increase to its transportation budget to increase driver pay next year— half of what was initially floated. That’s enough for contractors to provide a 10% cost-of-living increase for their drivers, a raise of about $2 an hour for drivers.

On April 19, Pittman said he plans to fully fund the board’s request for pay increases for bus drivers. He will present his proposed budget to the County Council this week.

“Like any other work force, you have to make the job attractive to people. Pay is a part of that. It has been a historically underpaid position,” he said during an online news conference.

Jubb said drivers appreciate the raise included in the budget, but it falls short of the expectation that was set earlier this year. He is trying to get the message out to drivers in the county that a $5-an-hour raise may take a few years. He will continue to advocate for that before the Board of Education, County Council and county executive.

Pittman said in an interview with The Capital that he can fund the board’s request, but he can’t provide more money than was requested, which he thinks will lead to disappointment among bus drivers next school year.

“We have to improve our school transportation system and get kids to school. If we want our parents to be able to work and get people into the workforce we can’t have them staying home because they don’t know whether their kid’s going to get picked up for school or they have to drive because they thought they had transportation,” he said.

The budget also seeks $50,000 to pay for a driver trainer. Sometimes trainees wait a long time before their training starts, and the board wrote in its budget request that the wait is a major reason candidates move on to other jobs.

Transportation is undergoing a major transformation in Anne Arundel County next school year. Buses will be on the road at different times as school start times make a long-anticipated shift, and instead of students automatically receiving bus service, they will need to sign up.

Jubb is concerned that the start of 2022-2023 will be even rockier. Twenty-five additional routes were open to bids from contractors through April 19; 23 are extra buses needed to address overcrowding identified in a report completed by consultant Prismatic Services LLC, and two are to provide bus service for the new Crofton High School, Szachnowicz said.

“Any increase is difficult right now due to the lack of coverage for some routes,” Jubb said. “We’re fighting for the same personnel. The pool isn’t as big as we would like to see it.”

Earlier this month, two Republican County Council members — Nathan Volke, of Pasadena, and Amanda Fiedler, of Arnold — sent a letter to the Board of Education asking to move the start time change to the 2023-2024 school year, citing the concerns about the bus driver shortage and parents worried about child care. Advocates have said the change, which aligns with the recommendations of the American Pediatric Association, has been delayed enough.

Prismatic recommended in a 2020 report that the system add language to contracts providing for regular cost-of-living increases for drivers to offset employee turnover. The 25 routes up for bid include such contract language, and Szachnowicz said contracts will include such language moving forward.

The system will need to renegotiate route agreements because of the start time change, and in some cases rebid them, to account for differences in time and miles traveled when compared to the 2021-2022 routes. Szachnowicz said that work will begin later this spring and must be complete by the fall.

While routes were at least partially missed about 5% of the time overall, some contractors struggled more than others. Annapolis Bus Company missed at least part of 16% of its assigned routes. Szachnowicz said Annapolis Bus Company was the most heavily impacted by the driver shortage at the start of the school year. He said like other contractors, their service has trended in the right direction.

The public school system will evaluate contractors’ performance as it considers future bids, Szachnowicz said. Student Transportation of America, which owns Annapolis Bus Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

Seeking to become more financially and technically efficient, the system will ask students and families to sign up for bus service starting in the 2022-2023 school year. Arlotto discussed the change with the board, which clarified that there will be no limit on available seats on school buses for children eligible for transportation.

Arlotto said the idea is to get an accurate count of who is using buses, so that the school system is no longer accounting for students who never ride. Arlotto said school officials are telling families to sign up if they are unsure if they will use bus service in the 2022-2023 school year, just in case.

Arlotto said the school system is also planning an awareness campaign with multiple rounds of messages, to make sure families know they need to sign up for bus service.