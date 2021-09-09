Scale of bus shortage a surprise to Anne Arundel school board president; 18 routes with no service Thursday

The City of Annapolis is checking with staff to see if workers with commercial drivers licenses and sufficient background checks can be paid to fill in for school bus drivers, as 18 routes were canceled Thursday as contractors deal with a staffing shortage, leaving students stranded at home and school without a ride.
Sixteen routes serving Arnold, Edgewater and Annapolis have had no morning or afternoon service for two days.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he has asked the city transportation department for individuals with the appropriate license and background check willing to volunteer to fill in. He said it isn’t the city’s job to fix the issue in the long-term, but hopefully they can help make things easier right now.
“I got word yesterday that Annapolis Police are giving rides to students on a voluntary basis. This is the very meaning of service. We endeavor to fill a need where possible,” he said.
On Wednesday, route 353 to Central Middle and Davidsonville Elementary and route 364 to South River High, Mayo Elementary, Central Elementary and Central Middle had no morning or afternoon service, but it was restored Thursday.
Thursday afternoon, a service outage was reported for two different routes, 184 to Northeast Middle and 439 to Marley Middle, with trips home from school canceled. The list of routes without service is being updated at www.AACPS.org/buses.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the system works with contractors, not employees, to bring students to and from schools, and different contractors cover pre-designated routes. He said the system is talking to contractors to see if agreements can be amended, allowing drivers from other regions or contractors to drive routes in Arnold, Edgewater or Annapolis.
The big issue is a lack of drivers, Mosier said, a trend districts are dealing with across the region and nation.
“We have been talking about potential impacts of the bus driver shortage since at least last December,” he said.
He said Transportation Supervisor Les Douglas mentioned the issue at a recent board meeting while discussing the proposed new school start times, which will require more bus routes and “may well exacerbate” the bus issue, Mosier said in an email.
But parents left waiting at the bus stop Wednesday were surprised and Anne Arundel Board of Education President Melissa Ellis said she was too.
“I didn’t know we would have any routes without service,” she said.
She said all their energy is focused addressing the lack of buses as quickly as possible.
“Every student who is stranded without a bus is a problem,” she said.
District 7 Representative Michelle Corkadel said there is no easy Band-Aid for the situation, which has affected other districts in the state. She said they knew at the start of the pandemic drivers were in a fragile situation, and now contractors are competing with other employers as workers with commercial drivers licenses are needed across the transportation sector. It is a difficult time for businesses, she said.
“The companies are doing their best, too. They are all recruiting and doing their due diligence,” she said.