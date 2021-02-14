Anne Arundel teachers union plans car caravan protest ahead of school board vote on fiscal 2022 budget

The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County has planned a car caravan to voice their demands for a safer school reopening and “equitable, fair” salaries ahead of the approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget next week.
The Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening and consider adoption of the fiscal 2022 budget. A second meeting has been planned for Thursday if needed to approve the document.
The teacher’s union wants to bring attention to the issue of Anne Arundel County Public Schools transferring money from instructional salaries to other categories like supplies. They said since fiscal 2011, more than $18 million in funding has been transferred from salaries.
They have also said spending on administration above the school level has grown 75% during the past 12 years, out of pace with the overall budget which has gone up 45%. They also say contracted services have gone up 35% over the last five years.
Kate Snyder, Vice President of TAAAC, said during a video presentation on Facebook this week that the issue of safe reopening and fair wages both come down to the issue of respect for the profession of teaching.
“We are highly trained professionals and we deserve to be treated as such. We deserve to work in a safe environment without fears in regard to our health and well-being, we also deserve to be paid as the professionals we are,” she said.
School system spokesman Bob Mosier said the administration is aware of the concerns raised by TAAAC and is in the process of reviewing them. He said they will respond to TAAAC, then share the response with the Board of Education, after which he will share it with the public.
Teachers often spend their own money to outfit their classrooms, making the transfer from salaries to school supplies especially bitter.
“Are teachers salaries supplementing school supplies? We already supplement classrooms,” Snyder said.
The caravan will happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. People need to stay in their vehicles, but can decorate their cars and wave signs, and the union has a link to register.
The Board of Education will meet at the system’s headquarters on Riva Road at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but testimony can be submitted before the meeting and the event will be streamed live.