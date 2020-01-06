A Broadneck Elementary School special education teacher of nearly 25 years, has seen an increasing need in supporting students with disabilities.
Lisa Manzi, a special educator and others who work in special education in Anne Arundel County have seen growth as enrollment overall increases. The number of special education students increased from 8,670 students in October 2017 to 9,590 students, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
“What I have noticed is the needs for kids have changed from what they used to need...the amount of support has increased,” she said. Now that she spends more time with students who have disabilities, she can no longer dedicate time to others who may require an intervention.
“Those kids who still probably just need a little boost up and a little bit of extra help? I am not available so the responsibility to help those kids falls to other people, and a lot of times back on the shoulders of the classroom teacher.”
Along with increasing eligible employee salaries and adding mental health resources for students, Superintendent George Arlotto’s proposed $1.36 billion fiscal 2021 budget adds 73.3 special and alternative education positions.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Education will host the first of two public hearings to listen to members of the community. In Arlotto’s December budget address, he pointed out that the district has seen “significant growth in the number of students with special and alternative education needs," he said.
His plan would add 32.8 positions at comprehensive schools, 19.4 positions at specialty sites, 6.5 positions to accommodate students with Section 504 plans, 6.6 positions for a new therapeutic elementary school program and eight bus aides.
The proposed elementary school program would “address the growing number of young students who are exhibiting challenging behaviors that can be addressed in a more diagnostic setting,” Arlotto said at a December school board meeting.
The increase in resources for special education follows the death of Bowen Levy this fall from a choking incident at Central Special, a special education school. His family has since called on the school system to explain why Bowen did not have a one-on-one aide as promised and asked how long special education staff roles have remained vacant.
The school system has not publicly commented on its investigation into Levy’s death, and Arlotto’s budget recommendations did not make reference to it.
Arlotto’s budget proposal would add over $3.6 million for special education staff, resources and the section 504 program. Currently, the school system has 10 vacancies for special education teachers, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said.
A speech pathologist at Broadneck Elementary said that she is happy to see additional staffing to special education because the school district has recognized the need is there.
“If we had more staff, we would probably be able to plan more and meet more needs of our students because we would have more time available,” Jennifer Ryan, a speech pathologist, said.
Currently, Ryan said her workload has increased as she is expected to do more interventions and assessments of students. With more students and more needs, she said she has to take her work home.
As of this school year, the district supports 5,171 students with section 504 plans and 9,433 students with IEP plans. Section 504 plans support students with disabilities by providing academic accommodations and those who require an IEP, or Individualized Education Program, receive unique goals and services as documented in the plan.
The budget request is based in part on data collection. Each month, the Department of Special Education reviews numbers like classroom size, staffing and hours dedicated to developing plans for students with disabilities, Director Bobbi Pedrick said.
“It helps us identify growth in particular schools, where we need to monitor staffing more closely,” she said.
Adding more positions to special education would help not only teachers but the students they serve, said Russell Leone, president of Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County.
“If we can bring caseloads of each individual teacher down a bit then the service that they can provide to those students would better. It is not only time with the student that special educators have to do, it is also documented paperwork,” he said.
Large workloads are not uncommon for special educators in the county, specifically because of legal requirements.
“Our teachers do have data reporting requirements and paperwork they have to complete for any students who receive special education services,” Assistant Superintendent Michele Batten said.
The school system utilizes clerks and facilitators to help with the IEP plans but in general the workload is not new to school officials.
“It is not a surprise. You get a growing number of legal requirements and wider array of needs on part of more children, documentation and planning and what goes into the IEP team meeting. It is a lot, there is no question,” Mosier said.
The first public hearing will be on Tuesday at Old Mill High School in Millersville, followed by a second on Thursday in school system headquarters building in Annapolis. The hearings are set to start at 6:30 p.m.