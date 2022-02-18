Anne Arundel County school board approves $1.6B operating budget with Kirwan in mind

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County approved a $1.6 billion operating budget proposal, which now will be considered by County Executive Steuart Pittman and the County Council.
The request is 14% higher than the fiscal 2022 operating budget, an increase prompted by the need to shift grant funding, to cover the cost of pay increases for employees and to meet the requirements of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a comprehensive state education law approved in 2021.
The board also approved a $196.4 million capital budget request during a meeting Wednesday night. The capital spending plan includes funding to continue the multi-step process to divide, build and rebuild schools in the Old Mill cluster.
Board President Joanna Tobin said the budget, while large, reflects the real cost of education. Supporting student achievement is her top priority, she said, and the board has set critical goals of reducing class sizes and supporting the mental health of students. This budget is a statement of those values, she said.
“When the schools don’t run, nothing runs,” Tobin said. “There is no more essential service, in many ways, than education. That’s what we’re funding here. It’s our future.”
Melissa Ellis, who represents District 4 on the school board, said the system never gets all of the money it requests, which isn’t a reflection on the County Council or county executive but rather the fact that there isn’t enough money to cover every program. She said that is why the board cuts money for worthwhile items sometimes, to maintain control over what ultimately gets funded.
“If we ask for the sun, the moon and the stars, we are putting it in the hands of other entities to decide if we get the sun, the moon or the stars,” Ellis said.
Money for public schools accounts for about half of Anne Arundel County’s annual budget. Each year, the superintendent of schools writes a proposed budget that accounts for every program and employee in the system. That budget is considered by the Board of Education. The board then sends its proposed budget to the county executive for consideration as part of their overall budget request. The budget is ultimately presented to and approved by the County Council.
School board member Michelle Corkadel, who represents District 7, said the proposal is uncharted territory as the state is asking for more than in years past due to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, developed by the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, also known as the Kirwan Commission after its chair William Kirwan.
“One of the transformations of Kirwan will be that we have less control of our budget,” Corkadel said.
Board member Dana Schallheim, who represents District 5, urged the county executive and County Council to approve the budget in full. She asked the county to be mindful of the much-needed programs implemented during the pandemic, such as improved tutoring, and the forthcoming end of federal funding related to the pandemic, like the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
“ESSER funds won’t last forever,” Schallheim said. “Look at this budget with the future in mind, knowing our students are still recovering from last year and they deserve to be the priority.”
Bunmi Omisore, the student member of the board, said the budget invests in programs that will help build opportunities for students to succeed.
Board member Corine Frank, of District 3, however, said the $1.6 billion spending plan makes her nervous. She proposed amendments that were cost-neutral or which cut the budget, saying it is the board’s job to be as fiscally responsible as possible.
“I know that as taxpayers we are about to embark on a concerning journey with our funding of this budget,” Frank said. “What are we going to be able to do to pay for this?”
The proposed budget was amended Wednesday evening before final passage. Among the changes was $1.9 million added to provide free menstrual products, as required by a new state law. The board also added $355,000 for a teen parenting and education program and $120,000 for a constituent services position. Another amendment. reduced the number of buses being added to the system to reduce crowding, cutting $645,000 from the budget.
Latest Education
Seven members voted for the amended budget. Frank cast the dissenting vote.