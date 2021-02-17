Anne Arundel Board of Education approves funding for Old Mill West High School, elementary replacements

The Board of Education approved a $234.5 million capital budget for fiscal year 2022 Tuesday evening, which will pay for physical improvements and upkeep at schools throughout the county.
The budget request will be sent to County Executive Steuart Pittman, who must formulate a budget for all of Anne Arundel government and present it to the County Council.
Members approved that capital budget proposed by Superintendent George Arlotto with one amendment, which moved replacing a boiler at Studio 39 up within the backlog of maintenance problems. Studio 39 is used by the system’s Performing and Visual Arts magnet programs and is located in Annapolis.
Of the major projects, $75.8 million was allocated for the construction of the new Old Mill West High School in Severn, at the former site of Papa John’s Farm on New Cut Road. The new building would across the road from Archbishop Spalding, a private school.
Officials put aside money for various school replacement projects: $23.7 million for Quarterfield Elementary, $20.2 for Hillsmere Elementary and $29.9 for Rippling Woods Elementary. The capital budget also includes $19.6 million for the design and construction of a new West County Elementary school, and $4.8 million for design and construction of Old Mill Middle South.