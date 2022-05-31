‘I love working with kids.’ Broadneck Elementary gym named for retiring teacher

Colleen Rowe's PE partner, Corinne Shuck, announces the renaming of the school gymnasium, "Colleen Rowe Gynasium." Principal Cheryl Cox and Colleen are at right. A surprise gym dedication for PE teacher, Colleen Rowe, who has been at Broadneck Elementary school for 35 years. Her family is flying in, the entire student body will be there, followed by her last performance, of their Spring Fling (jump rope team, gymnastics team, dance team) led by her and part of the program she has built. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

For 35 years, Colleen Rowe has helped students fall in love with movement teaching gym at Broadneck Elementary School.

She exposed students to typical and non-traditional activities, including circus arts like juggling. She set high standards in her class and watched as students amazed themselves by hitting the mark. The reward, Rowe said, was seeing the look on their faces.

“Hard work pays off,” she said. “I just love doing it, I love working with kids.”

Now after working 35 years and teaching tens of thousands of Broadneck students, Rowe is retiring. And on Tuesday the school recognized her contributions by naming the gymnasium in her honor. A wooden sign reading “Colleen Rowe Gymnasium” will be hung up and will be one of the first things visitors see when they enter the school, according to Principal Cheryl Cox.

In addition to teaching gym, Rowe arrives to school early each day to serve as sponsor for a number of school clubs she has founded, including a dance team, gymnastics team, jump rope team and hula hoop team. She does it out of love, she says, to get the kids moving and because she knows not every student can afford to sign up for such teams outside of school.

Because of the clubs, students rush to school in the morning, Cox said.

“I think now more than ever we need to be thinking about the whole child,” Cox said. “These activities are literally the reason some of the kids get up and come to school in the morning.”

The clubs also teach commitment, she says. Students work all year long to improve their techniques together.

This Tuesday, club members got to show off their skills in the school’s annual Spring Fling, which also doubled as an event to honor Rowe. Students showed off gymnastics skills in a 25-minute routine, Cox said, followed by the school’s dance team, which repeated a routine they performed at the AACPS dance festival in March.

The jump rope team had students hopping with lacrosse sticks, and on pogo sticks, Cox said, in addition to a light-up performance done in the dark. Rowe and Cox are both part of the staff jump rope team, which performed as well.

“I’ve never seen such a strong committed program than I have seen here at Broadneck,” Cox said. “It’s all due to her — her mentorship and her leadership.”

Cox said Rowe has given opportunity, love and care to thousands.

“She is an icon in the Broadneck community,” Cox said.

Rowe has a few weeks left in the classroom before retirement, and will be missed, Cox said.

In addition to leading clubs at Broadneck, Rowe coaches the Illusions Baton Twirling Club in the evenings. She said she will continue that coaching work. She also plans on continuing to support the clubs at Broadneck when she is retired. But she will have other responsibilities in retirement — helping care for a new grandchild.

Rowe has been named AACPS Teacher of the Month in the past, and was honored by the Disney Teacher Awards in 2005.