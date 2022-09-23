Responding to teachers’ concerns, Anne Arundel schools scales back posting requirements to learning management system

Elementary school teachers and some special educators in Anne Arundel County Public Schools will no longer be required to post to the Brightspace learning management system every day, a “course correction” offered by new Superintendent Mark Bedell after four weeks of study.

Instead staff will be required to post a weekly or monthly agenda for math and literacy content, which must include references, page numbers and links to assignments, as well as a clear delineation of which assignments will be graded.

Advertisement

For more than a year the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County has raised concerns that the platform is too time-consuming, and that the system requires daily posts to the platform that result in more hours working. Bedell said he promised union President Nicole Disney-Bates that he would evaluate the use of Brightspace during the first weeks of school, leading to Friday’s announcement.

When schools were forced to go virtual in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19, county schools continued instruction through the G Suite for Education, which includes Google Classroom, a separate learning management system. The system switched to Brightspace in the 2021-2022 school year.

Advertisement

Bedell said the system uses Brightspace to house curriculum, instructional materials and assignments. It also gives students a place to view class calendars and agendas, and parents a site to communicate with teachers.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“The power of Brightspace, however, lies in the ability of its users to maneuver it,” Bedell said. “And here’s what I’ve found out through my dozens of conversations: we need more time.”

Elementary school teachers and educators in self-contained special education classrooms will no longer need to post daily, starting Tuesday.

“Once elementary teachers feel comfortable posting math and literacy instructional topics and graded assignments, I’d encourage a move to include science and social studies,” Bedell said.

He said the system also would clarify and simplify its Brightspace expectations for middle and high school teachers.

“Slowing down Brightspace isn’t a negative. It’s a course correction to allow our amazing educators more time to do what they do best — teach our students,” Bedell said.

Bedell said Friday’s announcement isn’t the final word on Brightspace policy. Later this year the system will send a survey to teachers to gather more input.

“This information will allow for us to work with Brightspace to customize the software to better meet your needs as educators,” Bedell said.