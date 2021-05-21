Bowie State’s hybrid graduation: virtual speakers, including Stacey Abrams, car horn applause and hope for the future

From a parking lot a short distance away from Bowie State University’s stadium, car horns gave friendly beeps and cheering erupted as graduates started to make their way across the stage at school’s first-ever hybrid commencement ceremony.
Pandemic precautions prevented guests from attending the 2021 graduation ceremony, held on the campus football field. But families got as close as they could without being at the ceremony, parked in a lot on campus with a big screen, drive-in movie style. Others watched from home as the event was live-streamed online.
Chinedu Chiaghanam of College Park set up a viewing party for his family before driving to Bowie to walk across the stage.
“They’re definitely watching,” he said.
Chiaghanam is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and said he is ready to join other medical professionals as they grapple with COVID-19.
“First I have to pass my board exams, which I plan on doing, and then going straight into the thick of things. Especially with everything going on, I want to get into intensive care,” he said.
The class of 2021 included nearly 700 graduates, according to a press release from the university.
Some of the graduates adorned their caps, adding bits of pink, blue and green to the sea of black and gold gowns.
“To the class of 2021: you have the unique privilege of bringing knowledge and a capable spirit for a world in need of great change,” Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux said.
From the stage she told the class that they had witnessed history in their time at the school. This spring the General Assembly approved a law which allowed the state to settle a 15-year-old lawsuit regarding inequitable treatment of historically Black colleges and universities. Maryland will provide $577 million over a decade to the state’s HBCUs.
“The university saw the passing of legislation that will bring new resources to support continued advancement in academic innovation. And it is your class that can tell the story of the time when BSU received the largest private donation in the amount of $25 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott,” Breaux said.
She said homelessness, climate change, food insecurity and health care disparities are issues today, but don’t need to be issues for future generations.
“Know that you have the power to bring about change to improve conditions for our country and the world,” she said.
Bowie State University National Alumni Association President Darren Swain congratulated the graduates and announced that Rep. John Lewis and 1st Lt. Richard Collins III will be given post-humous lifetime memberships.
Politician, lawyer and author Stacey Abrams gave the commencement address. Abrams, Swain, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and other speakers addressed graduates through prerecorded videos, and did not attend the event in-person.
Abrams, who recently published a legal thriller novel called “While Justice Sleeps,” gave the students inspiring life advice through the lens of writing.
“As you work to apply the lessons you learned at Bowie State in your life know that stumbles and defeats are inevitable. Our greatest endeavors will falter and it will seem permanent, but stories always have twist,” she said. “I urge you to acknowledge the pain and reject the conclusion that you should abandon your mission or stop writing.”
She urged the students to ground themselves in public service and give back by coaching a sport or sponsoring a club.
“Education gives us the opportunity to write a new narrative for ourselves, our communities, our nation, our world,” she said.
The world is wrestling with a pandemic that has killed many, economic upheaval and systemic injustice, Abrams said.
“We need leaders like you who are willing to rewrite our current story,” she said.
Hogan told the graduates that their class will be remembered for learning and graduating in the shadow of a global pandemic.
“And while we know we can never reclaim the time we’ve lost, I hope that as you graduate today, you remember that each of us can make the days ahead count that much more,” he said. “Congratulations once again to each and every one of you and best wishes as you begin the next exciting chapter of your lives.”