Anne Arundel County schools agrees to pay $2.5 million in consent decree settling Bowen Levy lawsuit

The estate of Bowen Levy and the Anne Arundel County Board of Education entered into a consent decree Wednesday under which the system will pay $2.5 million, implement a Pica Safety Protocol and provide special education substitute staff vacancy data quarterly to the family of a student who died after choking on a disposable glove at school.

Central Special School student Bowen Levy died Nov. 10, 2019, five days after gaining access to a rubber glove and swallowing it. Levy was diagnosed with autism as well as pica, a disorder that involves the eating of non-food items.

In a lawsuit filed last January, his family said the school system was aware of Levy’s pica and failed to provide the one-on-one supervision it had promised.

In early 2020, the Maryland Department of Social Services concluded an investigation into Bowen Levy’s death, stating his death likely involved child neglect. DSS reported that Levy died as a result of the systemic failure at Central Special School.

Timothy Maloney, an attorney representing Bowen Levy’s father Bryan and mother Tanya, said his clients and the Board of Education signed a consent decree May 4, settling that lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

The consent decree states that the parties “agree that there has been no adjudication as to the merits of any of the claims,” but mutually agreed to settle the suit, and the agreement “should in no way be considered as evidence of guilt or liability that [the Board of Education] has violated the law in any way.”

The consent decree is effective as of Wednesday and lasts for three years.

As part of the agreement, the system will publish a statement on the events that led to Levy’s death. Maloney provided a draft of that statement to The Capital.

“Bowen’s classroom at Central Special was understaffed at the time the afternoon incident took place on November 5, 2019,” the statement by Board President Joanna Tobin and Superintendent George Arlotto said. “Bowen’s teacher was on leave for the afternoon and two of the Temporary Support Assistants (TSAs) who regularly provided supervision for Bowen and the other students in the class were assisting another student in a different area of the building. A third TSA was absent. A permanent, building-based substitute assumed the role of teacher in the afternoon and two high school student volunteers were present in the classroom.”

Earlier in the day, a staff member had to take a rubber glove from Levy’s mouth, the statement said. Staff members are in constant need of gloves, and gloves remained visible to Levy.

“We believe that is how Bowen accessed the glove that he swallowed later in the day.”

After swallowing the glove Levy was deprived of oxygen for 15 minutes. He died five days after the incident.

The system agreed to implement a Pica Safety Protocol and provide training to all staff who work with a student with pica as part of the consent decree. It will also report special education substitute staff vacancy data to the Levys regularly, who will share that information with the county’s Special Education Citizen Advisory.

The Board of Education is also required to pay the family $2.5 million within 30 days.

This story may be updated.