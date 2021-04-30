Naval Academy evacuates part of dorm after suspicious package discovered; no threat found

One wing of the Naval Academy dormitory building was evacuated Friday afternoon after a suspicious package was found in a storage locker.
A military working dog alerted on a suspicious package in a locker in the seventh wing of Bancroft Hall, Cmdr. Alana Garas, academy spokesperson, wrote in an email.
The wing was evacuated and the Annapolis Fire Department’s explosive ordinance disposal unit assisted in responding to the incident.
An inspection determined the package was not a threat, Garas said.
The wing has since been opened.
The academy did not have further details on the package, Garas said.