Candidates for Anne Arundel County Board of Education discuss opportunity gap, police in schools and other topics in online forum

Coronavirus pandemic-related learning adjustments and equity were the most popular topics among candidates for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education at a forum Tuesday night.
If elected, the candidates will join the board during what is a historic and immensely challenging period for educators and families with children, and after more than half a year since students have been in the classroom. Moderators prompted discussion about how the pandemic is exacerbating inequities, the opportunity gap and the significance of renaming schools that are named after people with “racially problematic pasts.”
The forum was hosted by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the local branch of the NAACP and several local fraternal organizations, as the board prepares to transition from governor-appointed to a fully elected body.
Six candidates are running for three seats on the board. In district 2, Raleigh Turnage, Jr., a teacher turned principal from Severn, is running against Robert A. Silkworth, an Army Reserves veteran and teacher of nearly 50 years from Millersville. In district 3, Corine Frank of Pasadena, executive director of the Maryland Republican Party and PTA president for Bodkin Elementary School, is running against Ken Baughman, a special educator and teacher of 40 years, also from Pasadena. In district 6, India L. Ochs of Annapolis, an attorney and human rights advocate, is running against Joanna Bache Tobin of Annapolis, a professor, parent and volunteer.
The opportunity gap
Candidates shared ideas on how they could eliminate opportunity gaps that disadvantage students of color, students with disabilities and students from families that struggle financially.
Silkworth said closing these gaps is a school-wide responsibility. Building trusting relationships with students and parents is a good place to start, he said, because it can counteract implicit bias.
“Close cooperation between schools, parents and the community is one of the keys to closing the gaps — parent involvement has a strong direct impact on student achievement,” Silkworth said. “We must do a better job of connecting our parents with our school communities.”
In order to prevent the gap from widening during online learning, multiple candidates emphasized the need for comprehensive training for teachers on how to use software to connect with kids, ensuring parents have the skills to help their children engage, and ensuring that all families have the tools and internet connection necessary to make this education model work.
School resource officers
Turnage called School Resource Officers “a necessary evil in our schools,” because he said the officers could protect students in the event of an active shooter or another attack. In an emergency, he said it is important that there be someone on campus to be able to direct students, faculty and staff, and make sure the situation stays as safe as possible.
Aside from that role, he said, SROs should receive extra training and should avoid discipline such as arrests when possible, expressing concerns about the presence of police in schools leading to more students in the criminal justice system. He suggested that students be given special attention from counselors or teachers who can help the student understand why their behavior needs to change.
Tobin said she’s particularly concerned about the presence of police in schools because of increased awareness about racial disparities in policing and the possible implications for Black students.
She suggested that supports for students and families be implemented earlier, including universal pre-kindergarten, to prepare students for school and avoid behavioral issues.
Frank said identifying struggling students early can help them stay on track.
“When we’re talking about suspension and arrest rates, what we are talking about are behavioral issues. Generally, these issues don’t happen overnight, they escalate,” Frank said. “Identifying those struggling students who are having this escalating behavior is really sort of key to preventing some of these problems.”
Renaming Schools
When asked whether the school system should consider renaming schools named after people who have a “racially problematic past,” Ochs spoke about the importance of imagery and symbols.
She said it sends the wrong message for any building or institution to be named after or “references a person or event that includes past actions which fly in the face of basic human rights, especially racist or hate-fueled incidents.”
Still, she said, “I think it’s critical for our kids to know who people like George Fox are (but) that belongs in the classroom and not on the exterior of the building,” because people tend to associate building and institution names with someone who either lived an admirable life or donated a large sum of money.
Baughman said naming institutions after such individuals contradict the positive school learning environments that educators and administrators strive for, and that it’s unfair to students, faculty and staff of color to have to enter a building where they feel unappreciated.
Staff writer Naomi Harris contributed reporting.