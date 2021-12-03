Anne Arundel school board says it’s looking for different ‘vision’ after not extending superintendent’s contract

In a statement issued late Thursday evening, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education said it is seeking a new leader for the school system who will bring “different experiences and vision” to the district, which is among the largest in the country.
Earlier Thursday, Superintendent George Arlotto announced the board had declined to extend his contract to lead the school system, while also saying it was his preference to stay. School board members did not respond to requests for comment.
Arlotto has served as superintendent since 2014 and will leave the post at the end of June when his current contract expires.
The board said his service has been “honorable” and “energetic” and did not say why it was making a change.
“There is no doubt that Dr. Arlotto cares about the students and staff of this great school system, and we look forward to working together through the remainder of this school year to move our school system forward,” the board said in its statement.
It said in the next several months it will conduct a national search for candidates for the position, which overlooks more than 80,000 students in the county.
“The new superintendent will be tasked with implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, new, healthier start times for all students, and measures to support students and staff as we recover from this pandemic,” the board said.