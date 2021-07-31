Anne Arundel County Council agrees to procedure to fill vacant board seat

The Anne Arundel County Council agreed on the procedure Thursday evening through which it will fill a vacant seat on the Board of Education — the first such vacancy since the board was transformed by state law in 2017.
Council Chair Sarah Lacey said a resolution establishing the application and selection process was unanimously passed in a quick meeting Thursday.
The county will start soliciting applications for the District 1 seat Monday on its website, and will accept applications through 4 p.m. Sept. 1. The time period can be extended if the majority of the council agreed, per the resolution.
Applications will be posted on the County Council website. Only applications from qualified people will be posted. Applicants must live in District 1.
The County Council will hold at least one public hearing that will include interviews of the candidates, per the resolution. When it is time for the council to vote on a candidate they will use a roll call vote in which each member submits a name.
If no candidate gets a majority in that first round, candidates who received at least one vote will advance to another round of voting. That process will continue until one candidate earns a majority of the council’s vote. That person will then be appointed by County Council resolution to the position.
The vacancy on the board was caused by the death of District 1 representative Candace Antwine. Elected in 2018, Antwine agreed to serve a special six-year term, along with representatives from districts 4, 5 and 7, which gave a staggered start to the board’s transformation.
In 2020, members were elected from council districts 2, 3 and 6 to four year terms. In 2024 all seven seats will be on the ballot and elected to four year terms.
Antwine’s term expires December of 2024, which means the person picked to fill her seat will serve more than three years on the board.
She was the first person elected to represent District 1 on the board, as other members have been appointed.