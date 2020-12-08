Corine Frank, Joanna Bache Tobin and Robert Silkworth sworn into Anne Arundel Board of Education

Newly elected Anne Arundel Board of Education members started their terms on Monday, finalizing the transition to a fully elected board.
Robert Silkworth (District 2), Corine Frank (District 3) and Joanna Bache Tobin (District 6) were sworn in by Clerk of Circuit Court Scott Poyer in separate ceremonies attended by a limited number of family members to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
After she was sworn in, Frank said she’s ready to make tough decisions.
“We as a county have a lot of hard work in front of us getting our children back into the classroom, a challenge that many seasoned board members across the country are struggling to meet,” Frank said.
“But make no mistake, I do not back down from a challenge. I am committed to giving working families the options they so desperately need.”
Outgoing members Julie Hummer, Eric Grannon, Terry Gilleland and Robert Leib said their goodbyes to the board at their last meeting on Dec. 2.
Candace Antwine (District 1), Melissa Ellis (District 4), Dana Schallheim (District 5), and Michelle Corkadel (District 7) began six-year terms in December 2018. Student Member Drake Smith’s one-year term expires in June.