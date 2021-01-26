Anne Arundel County Board of Education to resume in-person meetings Feb. 3, public participation still virtual

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education will meet in person again starting Feb. 3, but public participation will still be virtual as the system takes steps to return to in-person learning.
“As we prepare to begin reopening schools in a hybrid learning environment no later than March 1, it is important for our board to also move back into the building in which we have historically held our meetings,” Board President Melissa Ellis said in a statement. “As is the case with our schools, our board will continue to adhere to appropriate health and safety protocols as we continue to serve our students, our employees, and the public.”
The board last met in person on Nov. 4. The board will continue accepting written and verbal public comments. Guidelines will be released later this week, the system said.
Meetings will continue to begin at 6 p.m. through at least June, and the public can watch the meeting on AACPS TV and the system’s YouTube channel.
The meeting will be at the system headquarters at 2644 Riva Road, in the board room.