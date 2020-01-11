Start saving your spot to watch the Blue Angels in Annapolis now, because this year’s show will be the last with its current aircraft.
The biggest draw of Naval Academy Commissioning Week, thousands flock to Annapolis or play hooky from work or school to get their spot to see the precision flight acrobatics of the F/A-18 Hornet pilots.
The Navy announced the Blue Angels appearance schedule in December, with May 20 as the Naval Academy show and Sept. 12 and 13 at Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore.
Those dates will be some of the last the pilots fly F/A-18 Hornets before switching to the bigger, sturdier F/A-18 Super Hornets. The switch means this season will end earlier than usual to get the team more training time.