Belverdere Elementary in Arnold closed because of power issue that impacted school’s air conditioning system

Belvedere Elementary School was closed early Tuesday because of a power issue that is impacting air conditioning in the school, Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced.

The Arnold elementary school closed for staff and students at 12:45 p.m. School bus riders were be transported home by the normal routes and car riders and walkers were also dismissed at that time, Bob Mosier, chief communications officer for the school system wrote in an email ahead of the early dismissal.

Mosier said the cause of the power issue had not yet been determined. The school is planning for full in-person instruction on Wednesday with virtual learning ready as a backup if the problem persists, he said.

Additional communication on Wednesday’s school day will go out to families Tuesday evening, Mosier said.

The cancellation comes as temperatures across the state soared into the mid-90s Tuesday with a similar forecast on Wednesday. Arnold experienced a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s forecast is expected to hit 92 degrees.

The high temperatures have forced schools across the region to dismiss students early. Baltimore City Schools announced early dismissal Tuesday for the two dozen schools whose buildings lack air conditioning.