‘It’s home’: Bell from sunken ship commanded by William Herndon donated to Naval Academy

Naval Academy superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck speaks at the dedication ceremony of the bell from the SS Central America, the legendary “Ship of Gold” that was led by Cmdr. William Lewis Herndon. The ship sank 150 miles off of the coast of North Carolina in 1857 carrying approximately 15 tons of California gold. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A 268-pound bronze bell from an ill-fated ship commanded by legendary naval officer William Herndon was donated to the Naval Academy during a Monday morning ceremony that preceded the annual climb of the campus monument named in his honor.

The SS Central America was carrying 575 passengers and crew members and 30,000 pounds of gold from the California Gold Rush when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean during a hurricane in 1857 off the coast of North Carolina. Herndon was noted for his heroism in the tragedy, saving as many people as he could — 152 passengers — before going down with the ship.

“Despite his efforts, it was the largest loss of life in a commercial ship disaster in United States history and the loss of gold had a devastating effect on the U.S. economy,” said Lt. Vince Young, who emceed Monday’s bell dedication.

Naval Academy Superintendent, Vice Admiral Sean Buck said he hoped the midshipmen would draw upon Herndon’s courage as they looked upon the bell, now a permanent fixture of the Yard as they completed their service and took on challenges like climbing the Herndon Monument, a rite of passage for first-year mids..

The bell was discovered in 1988 along with a trove of treasure and artifacts from the ship, according to Bob Evans, the chief scientist and historian on the recovery mission.

“The SS Central America, when it sank, it carried with it the greatest loss of treasure in United States history,” Evans said. “We knew it was there and it had not been previously salvaged.”

It took about five years of searching with a robotic submarine to find the ship and gather the treasure from the wreckage. Finding the gold and bell was “unbelievably exciting,” he said.

After it was found, a legal battle ensued over the ownership of the treasure on board. That’s when Dwight Manley, a millionaire sports agent and rare coin collector, from Brea, California stepped in.

“In 1998 I was introduced to the Central America and asked to acquire [the treasure] and fix the legal morass of lawyers, insurance companies and banks fighting over all the treasure aboard,” Manley said.

A coin collecting savant, Manley became a millionaire at the age of 23 through buying and selling rare coins, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also found success as a sports agent representing well-known players such as former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Manley bought the items left aboard the ship in installments, first purchasing some of the gold in 1999, then another load in 2015 and a few years later the personal artifacts which included the bell. Manley said the haul cost him around $100 million.

Because of the presence of the Herndon Monument and the yearly climb of the obelisk by first-year midshipmen, donating the bell to the academy “seemed like the perfect fit.”

“There were a lot of people that wanted to buy the bell but I just didn’t think that’s where it should be,” Manley said..

Manley said the bell seemed like exactly what was missing from the academy campus grounds.

“The bell embodies everything about the Central America, sort of like the soul of the ship,” Manley said. “As the captain, it’s something he personally would have touched and rung and had a connection to.”

When the bell finally came into Manley’s ownership he contacted a friend of his who attended the Naval Academy. That person put Manley in touch with Buck who was thrilled to hear of Manley’s intentions to donate the bell.

“I never dreamed 33 years ago when we brought it up from the bottom it would be here, but it’s home,” Evans said.