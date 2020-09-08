Anne Arundel schools say no major hiccups for start to first day of fall semester online, learning support centers open

The start of Anne Arundel County Public Schools first day began with no widespread outages but a couple of incidents like log in issues, said school spokesperson Bob Mosier Tuesday morning.
He added that the technology team will be monitoring the online learning on a minute-by-minute basis.
“What we’ve experienced today is no more far reaching than I think what people experience in terms of internet connectivity on any day. I think what we have in place at the moment seems to be working well,” Mosier said.
Some parents have signed their children up for the Y learning support centers based in schools around the county and a wellness center.
To prepare for back to school, the Y worked with parents and school administration to make sure students had the right log in information ahead of time.
“We want to make sure we’re on time, how bad would it be if we’re late for virtual school,” Vice President of Youth Operations Dana Ashley said with a laugh.
The staff also reviewed school schedules as well to make sure they knew when students needed to log on.
For the first day back, Ashley said not all of the students who signed up showed up but she expects more attendance within the next week.
Students who did get dropped off were excited and engaged, Ashley said.
To start off the school year, the school system featured a welcome back video with Superintendent George Arlotto.
Standing in front of a Henry Lee Elementary School background photo, Arlotto offered school communities a message of hope, stating that he knows what the first day back is like with students feeling eager and a sense of anticipation.
“While the setting today is different, those feelings remain. Sure, students will leave their families and walk down to the next room instead of bounding down the sidewalk and through a big door to see what’s in that first classroom but excitement is still there and it is palpable,” he said.
In the video, Arlotto went over how the school system has prepared its staff and educators for an online semester. This summer, teachers and staff logged in an accumulation of over 130,000 professional development hours dedicated to online learning.
Teachers also received an online educator toolkit, according to Arlotto. The toolkit offers teachers information and resources on how to build relationships with students in an online environment.
Throughout the pandemic, the school system had worked to get Chromebooks to children and increase connectivity. So far, the school system has acquired 55,000 Chromebooks, with 32,000 more ordered.
The week before school starts, families have also gone to schools to pick up the pre-kindergarten through fifth grade backpack of supplies offered by the school system, he said.
On social media, parents and teachers posted photos of what the first day back looks like this year.
Before school began, Old Mill High School posted a Twitter photo of teachers using bitmoji icons all standing in front of the school.
“T-minus 1 hour and 25 minutes until class starts and your teachers cannot wait to meet you! We may not be together physically but this year is going to be #AACPSAwesome,” the tweet states.
In other posts, parents posted photos of children in front of computers or getting ready for the day.
Latest Education
Days before school began, students and parents created ’school from home’ spaces to recreate a classroom experience. Some students refurbished their closet space and others used separate rooms in the house only for school.