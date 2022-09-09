Teacher struck by driver at Arundel Middle School Thursday

An Arundel Middle School teacher was struck by a car Thursday morning while students were being dropped off at the school in Odenton.

The teacher was transported to the hospital for further examination, Principal George Lindley wrote to parents in a letter Thursday. He said parents and staff rushed to assist the teacher, and the driver stopped and cooperated. Neither the driver or teacher were identified in Lindley’s letter.

“Clearly, this situation was upsetting to any students and parents who may have witnessed this incident,” Lindley wrote. “Please know that our school counselor and our administrative team are available to speak to any student who has questions or has a need to talk about their feelings.”

Lindley provided a copy of arrival and dismissal directions for parents to review, which were shared when school opened Lindley wrote.

“In order to prevent additional incidents, I would be remiss not to share my concerns about following proper procedures for arrival and dismissal that ensure everyone’s safety,” Lindley wrote.