‘It’s really rewarding’: Arundel High students give back to community through free store

Senior students, Riordan O'Kane, Grace Hickman, and Anthony Smith, look over gently used clothing at the store. Arundel High School has a school store, Upcycle Closet, that operates as a free store and thrift shop, managed by students. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

As the bell signaling the beginning of free period rang on Friday afternoon, Arundel High School’s student-run school store opened for business.

Inside the store, known as the Upcycle Closet, students come in and search through carefully curated clothing racks and browse toiletry items that line the adjacent shelves.

The students take what they need without any questions because, as the sign outside the store says, “Everything is free!”

As Arundel settles into the school year, the students and faculty who run its free store are hoping to expand their mission of providing students access to free clothes and toiletries to other schools in the county.

The Upcycle Closet is managed by the students in Arundel High’s leadership courses. The courses are a subset of the countywide Signature Program that aims to provide students with life and professional skills.

The students take donations from the community and their Amazon wish lists to stock the store. In addition to clothing, the store offers dental and feminine hygiene products, natural hair care and some school supplies. There’s also a baby section for students to take clothes home to their younger relatives.

Carolyn Plitt Eagle teaches Arundel’s leadership classes and has overseen the project since its inception. She said the closet is not just for Arundel’s low-income population but for all students.

“I think that’s what makes it so great is you don’t know why the kids [are] in there, they’re just in there,” Eagle said. “And that was a lot of the marketing, changing from like Arundel’s closet to Arundel’s Upcycle Closet is we want it to just be, ‘Oh, I’m thrifting’ not ‘I need clothes because I don’t have clothes.’”

The idea for a free closet at Arundel dates back to 2019, Eagle said. However, the project was halted when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.. The closet officially opened its doors in the winter of 2022 with CJ Leight, a now-graduated student of Eagle’s, leading the project.

Leight and his fellow students in the leadership course began setting up the closet in fall 2021. They spent time sorting and cleaning donated clothes while also helping to build out the closet.

“I feel like I gained a lot from this project in the sense of like one person can do a lot if they just set their mind to it, and that’s definitely stuck with me,” Leight said.

Back at the store, five of Eagle’s students help organize the clothing racks and toiletry shelves while others stand at the walk-up window and greet shoppers.

Senior Alix Williams has been in Eagle’s leadership courses for three years and has been involved with the store since it opened in 2022. She hopes to continue similar work in the future.

“It’s definitely a lot of work organizing and putting things together, but it’s really rewarding seeing people get things that they want or need from here,” Williams, 17, said.

Junior Madalyn Ochs and senior Ember Rameres,17, said working on the closet makes them feel closer to their community.

“I really love helping people, and I like seeing the reactions of other people,” Ochs, 16, said. “Like, when I see all the hangers that are empty it just makes me feel really good. And I’m really glad I can be a part of something this big.”

While Eagle and her mother, Kathy Plitt, are the adults overseeing the closet, the students are the ones who help make everything happen and provide new ideas.

Having the students run the store, Eagle said, helps alleviate some of the stigma around students asking for help.

Echoing this, Plitt, a former middle school teacher turned volunteer and substitute, said purposeful decorations and offering jewelry made by an Arundel parent helped change the atmosphere and give it a “boutique feel.”

“That jewelry was critical to sort of changing the vibe because the jewelry was brand new,” she said. “So, there was sort of no shame in taking that. And so, kids were coming in to look at the jewelry and then before you know it, they’re looking at the clothes and ‘Oh, look at these toiletries.’”

School Principal Gina Davenport said the store allows her students to think more sustainably and provides them the opportunity to get new clothes without adding their old ones to a landfill.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the kids for the time that they dedicate to this,” she said.

The store saw a consistent flow of customers while it was open on Friday. One customer, senior Riordan O’Kane, was shopping for the upcoming homecoming spirit week where students dress based on predetermined themes. O’Kane was buying baggy clothes to dress up for Adam Sandler Day.

“It’s very convenient and I think it’s really good for people who don’t have really the money to buy a lot of clothes,” O’Kane, 17, said. “They can just come in here and everything’s free and you can donate.”

The closet has expanded beyond Arundel in the past, with leadership students bringing free prom gowns to North County High School last school year. However, Eagle and her students have their sights set on permanent expansion.

Eagle’s class spent time on Monday discussing plans for expanding the program to Arundel Middle School, less than half a mile from the high school.

The class wants to recreate the free store at the middle school and combine it with their mentorship program. So far, the middle school is on board, Eagle said. However, the class has to overcome new hurdles before executing the expansion.

The main roadblock is the lack of free time middle schoolers have compared to high schoolers. There’s also concern over the maturity level of middle schoolers as it relates to their utilizing the resources.

Several students are worried that middle schoolers will feel too ashamed to use the resources even if they figure out the best way to execute the project. Some students like Ochs and Willams think they can help push past the stigma if they make the program feel relatable.

“I think it will be a little bit harder, but I feel like because we’re going down there promoting it ourselves, you always think the older kids are cooler, you know,” Williams said. “So, I feel like, because we’re talking to them personally, and promoting it won’t be as big of a challenge.”

While Eagle expects a significant learning curve for the middle school project, she encourages her students to push past any adversity.

“Do you guys let challenges stop you from doing things?” Eagle asked her class. “Do the challenges scare you? No. Why are we doing it then? How about, it’s the right thing to do, right?”