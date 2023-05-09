Arundel High School student disciplined after sharing video with ‘biased and demeaning’ language, administrators say

A video surfaced last week at Arundel High School depicting a student using “biased and demeaning” language that school administrators said violated the school system’s nondiscrimination policy.

The “disturbing” video, according to a letter sent to parents by Arundel High School Principal Gina Davenport, was airdropped to students shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. Many students and staff members who were aware of the video came to the office and alerted the administration to its existence, Davenport said.

The student used “biased and demeaning language referring to race, gender and sexual orientation,” Davenport wrote.

According to Bob Mosier, the school system’s spokesperson, a student was upset that he was asked to remove a hat with the Confederate flag printed on it because it is considered a symbol of hate by the school system.

Anne Arundel’s policy prohibits the “use of language and the display of symbols that promote hate, demean an identifiable person or group of persons.”

At the time the letter was sent out, the administration located the student and contacted the student’s family but the student was not in school when the video was airdropped.

“The words and thoughts uttered in the video are not acceptable in any setting and certainly not in our school building,” Davenport wrote in the letter. “They are not reflective of who we aspire to be, and the fact they were uttered is evidence that we must continue to focus our efforts to create an environment where every student and staff member feels like they belong.”

On Thursday evening, the school system and law enforcement received information regarding a post on social media that community members interpreted as a threat against the school. In the photo, a person is dressed in Confederate flag-patterned clothing and holding a rifle.

School officials couldn’t say where the photo originated.

There was no explicit threat made to Arundel High School, according to Lt. Jackie Davis, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. After calls were received about the social media post, investigators spoke to the parties involved and determined the threats were not credible, Davis said.

“We appreciate the parents and community members for bringing this to our attention so we were able to act quickly and swiftly,” Davis said.

A second letter was sent out to families at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday to inform parents and families of the updates in the threat investigation and that the police department planned to send officers to the school Friday morning to “help relieve anxiety amongst students, families and staff” and make sure students arrived safely at school.

“The fears and anxieties among kids, parents, and staff when the words ‘school shooting’ is used is very real,” Mosier said. “We have all seen and heard about those events. They are very tragic and our goal is to make the school environment safe for students and staff. That was what our team was doing, working very late into the night with law enforcement to monitor the situation and communicate with parents.”

The letter also informed families that the school is proceeding with disciplinary actions for the student who recorded the video, however, officials declined to give specifics. Davenport assured families that the student “will not be attending classes” on Friday.

This is the second known video that has surfaced publicly at an Anne Arundel County school by using the AirDrop feature on Apple devices.

In January, a video was shared using AirDrop around Severna Park High School. The video showed a student making threats of violence and using racial slurs and epithets that are demeaning toward people with special needs.

Mosier said airdropping presents an issue that extends beyond the school system. The Bluetooth sharing feature allows anyone in the general vicinity to receive messages anonymously as long as the Apple feature is enabled on the device.

He said that schools do teach students lessons on “digital citizenship” where they discuss the topic of “responsibly online activity.” These lessons speak to the various ways students engage in a digital community and discuss appropriate and inappropriate online behavior.

“Are we engaging in discussions with Apple about changing their airdropping protocols? No. Are we engaging with students about the responsible use of electronic devices and creating a responsible online presence? Yes,” Mosier said.