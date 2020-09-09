‘Lesson learned’: Arundel High apologizes about class example that inappropriately used former sheriff’s name

Arundel High School and Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials apologized Tuesday to a former county sheriff after his name was used in a hypothetical situation during a government lesson about unequal treatment.
In a multiple-choice question, U.S. government teachers asked students to select an answer after a prompt outlined that three people were separately pulled over with illegal drugs in their cars, including former sheriff Ron Bateman and LeBron James.
A screenshot of the question surfaced on social media pages. After Principal Gina Davenport was told about it, she gathered her social studies team to investigate what happened, she said.
By Tuesday evening, the school posted a letter to apologize and removed the question from Google Classroom.
“We wanted to be honest and admit that we had made a mistake by attaching names to a hypothetical situation. We’ve corrected that mistake, and all parties involved have been made very aware of the error of our ways,” Davenport said.
In the class exercise, James, Bateman — a three-term sheriff in Anne Arundel County — and a made-up person were all pulled over with drugs in the car, but only Bateman was released.
The question brought up the concept of rule of law as well as pointing to a systemic issues, but the intention of the question fell flat as it tied directly to a community member, Davenport said.
“My teachers understand that while the question was a good question to illustrate the idea of the inequities in the application of the rule of law... they realize now that using real names was inappropriate,” Davenport said.
Bateman declined to comment.
School spokesman Bob Mosier said Superintendent George Arlotto talked with Bateman on Tuesday to apologize about the use of his name, as well as calling the exercise unacceptable.
In response to classrooms possibly becoming more accessible in an online environment, Mosier said the assignment was only available to students in the U.S. government classes and only became more accessible as soon as someone posted it to social media, similarly to what could happen in a traditional in-person experience.
As students returned to school for the online start of the 2020 to 2021 school year, lessons can now be played out loud at students' homes where family members may also hear.
Davenport has talked with her school staff about the remote learning experience, but most conversations this week are focused on relationship building with students, she said.
“Now that we are in homes of people because of the virtual environment, public school is even more public,” she said.
India Ochs, an Annapolis attorney and District 6 school board candidate who has a child in the school system, said she reposted the screenshot to a page because of the racial undertones she noticed from the school letter and the class exercise.
“Looking at it closely, you have a Black person getting arrested and a white person not arrested. While the point of the question was that no one should get away with the same crime, the fact that two races were involved, be it subtly, and it was the Black one being arrested, is what systemic racism is all about," Ochs said in an email.
After reviewing Davenport’s apology, Ochs said she took issue with the fact that the letter mentioned an unnamed public official but did not include the basketball player.
“The fact is, there was no need to use any real names in this scenario, so for the principal to apologize for using Bateman’s name and not also apologize for LeBron’s name is yet another example of unconscious bias. And not only was the Black person ignored in the apology, but there was no reference to the silent racial undertones within the scenario of the Black person being arrested while the white person was let off.”
Corine Frank, a candidate for the school board in District 3, posted a screenshot on her campaign page. Frank did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Davenport said the exercise included a Black athlete, partly to highlight inequality. The teachers attempted to make it more culturally relevant, but a good conversation could have been sparked by using a generic famous athlete, a regular citizen and a political figure, she said.
Conversations based on issues of systemic racism are not new to Arundel High as the school piloted the Global Community Citizenship Course back in 2018 after a petition to join a white supremacy group circulated the school.
Davenport said she still anticipates talking to the school community about issues like inequality and anti-racism.
“We’re still going to move forward with our commitment to talking about social justice and giving our students voice in that regard. This was a lesson learned,” she said.