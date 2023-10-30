Dentistry assistance program for English language learners takes root Arundel High: ‘An American dream’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Elias Saldana was the first Arundel High School student to complete a dentistry assistant program certification through a new program.

For high school students with limited scheduling flexibility, fitting in expanded educational opportunities beyond the basic curriculum of math, science, English and history can be difficult. This is a particular problem for English language learners.

But Arundel High School Principal Gina Davenport saw it as a challenge.

In partnership with Anne Arundel Community College, Davenport figured out a way for these students to complete the dentistry assistant program certification while finishing all their high school requirements.

Arundel created a program allowing students who couldn’t fit into their schedules traveling to Center of Applied Technology-North, where such programs are taught, giving them the ability to complete the program during the school day.

For some students, that opportunity could translate to a better job in the outside world.

“About 18 months ago we contacted AACC as they have a great partnership with the county and our school system and so they had a representative come out that showed us all their certificate programs for English language learners,” Davenport said. “One of the [students] said in Spanish how excited she was for these options because she saw it as an opportunity to not always have to wait tables.”

Davenport says that enthusiasm fueled her desire to brainstorm ways to “add value” so students new to the country could expand their lives beyond the classroom.

In talking to English Language Learning program students, Davenport discovered many were interested in the medical field, leading Arundel staff to look into nursing programs. However those programs required an “extensive externship” where students would have to work for free at a hospital, so transportation was a concern.

“The dental assistance program didn’t have that barrier,” she said. “They can teach it in a lab setting so there were different requirements.”

The first Arundel student, Elias Saldana, who completed the program had graduated in June but was able to take the program over the summer and get certified as a radiology technician for dentistry.

“[Davenport] provided a scholarship for our first student to complete the program,” said Linda Herrera, vice principal of Arundel High School and head of the English Language Learning program at the school.

Davenport says the student was very talented and determined and she didn’t want logistics to stand in the way of him achieving whatever he wanted to do.

“He was a great kid, and he came here for a reason and [it] wasn’t to just work minimum wage, so I helped,” she said.

Following their first successful student, Arundel leaders worked with AACC and AACPS to design a program where students could use their Chromebooks and complete the book work virtually, Davenport said. This past spring the first four students participated in the program during the school year. All four finished and got certified.

“We provided a space for them, we provided a counselor or teacher to support them if they were having issues and we did this during their block time instead of having to leave for a half day,” said Herrera.

Davenport says the students still had to complete a lab for the program but all four agreed on an evening time and they carpooled.

All in all, the students had to put in an additional seven hours a week in order to complete the program.

There were stipulations and requirements on the college’s end, such as students had to be 18 by the time they took the license exam.

“We worked with the community colleges requirements and with a little persuasion and a little bit of creativity, we were able to find alignment,” Davenport said. “We had great kids that were super excited and well, it worked.”

The additional funds for this program have been provided through The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, Davenport says. She also added that since they have completed the pilot the program is now available countywide.

All four of the students who graduated were able to get certified before they walked across the stage in June, giving them one more potential advantage going forward.

“Completing the program gave them so much confidence to continue their education and helped their ability to get a good paying job; it was a thrill to see,” Herrera said.

Davenport says the community has five new bilingual dental technicians, in a community that is becoming increasingly more bilingual.

“If these kids can now work during the day as dental assistants and still go to school, earn what they need and contribute to society, well that to me is an American dream,” she said.