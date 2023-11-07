Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller visits Annapolis High School to see wellness program

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An unusual lesson plan at Annapolis High School, taught by Maryland’s 2023-24 Teacher of the Year, attracted a visit from Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on Tuesday.

Due to the success of Mary Kay Connerton’s wellness program, Miller came to participate in a guided yoga session and a roundtable discussion on mental health with school staff and students.

“I’m really proud that we have these kinds of opportunities for our students as elective classes,” said Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell, who sat in on the yoga session. “I’ve never seen anything like this in schools, and I’ve been in this business for 24 years.”

School Board President Joanna Bache Tobin and County Councilwoman Dana Schallheim, who represents District 5, also attended.

Miller, Tobin and Schallheim, along with about 18 students, participated in a 25-minute, guided yoga practice led by Connerton to experience the benefits of her lessons firsthand.

The classroom had all the makings of a yoga studio, complete with mats, pillows, dim lighting, gentle music and sound bowls.

“I’m not your teacher because you are your best teacher,” Connerton said to the class. “I’m your guide.”

She led them through stretches and breathing exercises, and while reciting a poem about gratitude, she walked around the room and placed a small rock in each participant’s hands.

“Who knew life could be so much better by a small stone on a shelf? But that’s how being grateful works; just try it for yourself,” the wellness coordinator said to the class.

Following yoga, the class wiped down their mats and left to take part in a roundtable discussion about mental health with the Miller and the other guests.

“This is very cool stuff,” Miller said. “I was just telling Ms. Connerton we need to figure a way to scale this up for the entire state.”

2023-24 Maryland Teacher of the Year Mary Kay Connerton teaches class. Lt. Governor Aruna Miller took part in a yoga class Tuesday as part of the Annapolis High School wellness program. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In 2015, Connerton launched the “Stretch Your Wellness” class at Annapolis High as an introduction to yoga and mindfulness.

The course covers a brief history of yoga, its anatomical benefits and the physical practice, including relaxation techniques, breathing exercises, postures, a healthy diet and positive thinking. Students learn healthy ways to relieve stress and promote a lifetime of wellness, according to the class’s description on the school system website.

“Students, particularly high school students, have unique mental health needs and we must dedicate resources to support them,” Miller said in a statement. “The wellness program at Annapolis High School championed by Mary Kay Connerton is a model for the kind of initiatives that can support young people and the unique mental health challenges they face.”

Bedell, who had never sat in on one of Connerton’s classes, said he was impressed with what he saw and that he could see how including this kind of wellness awareness could help kids manage their own social and emotional stress and trauma.

2023-24 Maryland Teacher of the Year Mary Kay Connerton, right, teaches class. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“This lady is the real deal,” Bedell said. “I’m hoping with just the uniqueness of what she’s created that the judges on the national level will want to go with something nontraditional when selecting their national teacher of the year.”

The National Teacher of the Year award will be announced in April, according to the state education department.