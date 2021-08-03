Local service announced for late Anne Arundel school board member Candace Antwine

Anne Arundel County school leaders and the family of its board member Candice Antwine, who died July 16, will remember the educational leader during a service at North County High School, the system announced Tuesday.
The service will take place Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium and is open to the public. It also will be streamed on the system’s YouTube page.
A funeral for Antwine was held in her hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi on July 31. She died of complications from deep vein thrombosis, the school system said in a news release.
Antwine was elected to represent District 1 on the Board of Education in 2018. She and three others were the first board members to be elected, rather than appointed, to their seats.
Antwine’s family, colleagues on the Board of Education and Superintendent George Arlotto will speak at the event.
North County High School is located at 10 E. First Avenue in Glen Burnie.
Antwine’s term expires December of 2024. The county council is accepting applications to fill the vacant seat for the term’s remainder, more than three years. Applications must be received by hand or mail by no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 1. Details can be found on the council’s website.