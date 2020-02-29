xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee Coordinator Tshela Dennis, the literacy coach at George Fox Middle School, stands with the top three finishers in the 32nd annual bee, from left: Champion Alexis Parrott of St. Anne’s School of Annapolis; second-place finisher Vivien Kaplan of the Key School; and third-place finisher Ayesha Shareef of Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School. (AACPS)

Alexis Parrott of St. Anne’s School of Annapolis took first place in the 32nd annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee Saturday.

Key School student Vivien Kaplan finished second and Ayesha Shareef, of Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School, finished third.

Alexis correctly spelled the word “Maltese” in the 10th round to win the championship.

Alexis wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will represent Anne Arundel County in the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

The county bee is presented annually by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of Secondary Reading, English, and Integrated Literacy.

