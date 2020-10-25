Want to comment on Anne Arundel schools reopening plan? Here’s how to register for Wednesday’s public hearing.

One hundred people will get a chance to comment Wednesday for two minutes each on the reopening plan for Anne Arundel County schools with registration for the public hearing opening Monday morning.
Because of time limits and constraints of the online meeting platform, speakers who address the county Board of Education will be limited to 100 speakers who will each have two minutes to speak — potentially setting up more than three hours of comments. The hearing is set to begin at 5 pm.
The plan generated a great deal of public comment already, with teachers saying they feel forced to return to an unsafe working environment. County schools Superintendent George Arlotto recommended that the return to schools wait until January, but the board approved the plan earlier this month.
Only 29.4% of elementary school students have signed up to learn partially online and in-person when classroom sessions resume next month, county schools said last week. Another 36.9% will continue online learning through the semester, and 33.7% will continue online through the end of the school year.
The reopening plan adopted by the Board calls for students in the Early Childhood Intervention program and prekindergarten through second grade to begin hybrid classes on Nov. 16, attending on either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday and work online on other days. All students and teachers will work online Wednesdays to allow for cleaning at school buildings.
Students in grades three through five will return Nov. 30 in a hybrid format, operating under the same guidelines as the first wave of students. Other students will remain in online classes started in September, although some may move moved to new teachers.
Resumption of classroom sessions is contingent on the continued meeting of reopening health and safety metrics set by the county Department of Health. A key metric is that the average daily case rate remains below 10 cases per 100,000 people. The current average over seven days is 11.9 cases, up 1.4 cases from the previous week.
County school officials are working with the health department to monitor health data and make decisions on middle school and high school students, with the goal of beginning to bring those students into buildings in a hybrid format beginning in mid-December.
Anyone wishing to speak must register in advance. Registration at aacps.org starting at 9 a.m. Monday and continuing through 9 a.m. Wednesday or whenever the 100 person limit is reached.
Anyone wishing to submit comments can email it to BoardOffice@aacps.org or drop off testimony at the school board headquarters, 2644 Riva Road, in Annapolis.
Written testimony must be 250 words or less and must include the name and community of residence of the author as well as any pertinent group affiliation. It must be received by noon on Wednesday.
Latest Education
Written testimony will be compiled and provided to board members and also be posted online at aacps.org/boardtestimony.