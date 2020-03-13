Anne Arundel public schools will provide meals at 52 sites during statewide school shutdown due to coronavirus

Starting Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide lunches for students during the two-week school shutdown mandated by the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said.
From noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, vehicles will be located at 31 school sites to provide free meals and a snack for students, according to a news release. The mobile meal vehicles will also deliver meals to 21 other sites in six communities throughout the week.
These meals are for children between the ages of 2 to 18, but they do not have to be eligible for the free and reduced-price meals. Adults cannot accept these free meals on behalf of children, according to the release.
“Long before the decision was made to close schools, our incredible Food and Nutrition Services team was busy putting this plan together,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in a statement. “This model will follow the very successful one we have done for the last several summers and will enable us to continue to provide nutritious and delicious meals to students who depend on us for that service.”
Food can be found at these locations:
- Annapolis High
- Annapolis Middle
- Bates Middle
- Belle Grove Elementary
- Brooklyn Park Elementary
- Brooklyn Park Middle
- Carrie Weedon Early Education Center
- Eastport Elementary
- Freetown Elementary
- George Cromwell Elementary
- Georgetown East Elementary
- Germantown Elementary
- Glen Burnie High
- Glen Burnie Park Elementary
- Glendale Elementary
- Lothian Elementary
- MacArthur Middle
- Marley Elementary
- Meade Heights Elementary
- Meade Middle
- Mills Parole Elementary
- North County High
- North Glen Elementary
- Old Mill Middle North
- Park Elementary
- Point Pleasant Elementary
- Rippling Woods Elementary
- Southgate Elementary
- Tyler Heights Elementary
- Van Bokkelen Elementary
- Woodside Elementary
For communities, the sites and times for mobile meals are:
- Brock Bridge Elementary, 12:25 to 12:40 p.m.
- Maryland City Elementary, 12:50 to 1:05 p.m.
- Annapolis Gardens, 1845 Bowman Court, Annapolis, 10:45 to 11 a.m.
- Bywater Community, 1901 Copeland Street, Annapolis, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.
- Woodside Gardens, 701 Newtown Drive, 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Hilltop Village, 2 Heritage Court, Annapolis, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
- Congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis, 12:45 to 1 p.m.
- Admiral Farragut, 205 Boxwood Road @ Boxwood Court, 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.
- Maryland Manor, 1500 Berkley Court, Harwood, 10:50 to 11:05 a.m.
- Rio Vista, 900 Margarita Street, Lothian, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
- Patuxent Mobile, 121 Patuxent Mobile Estate, Lothian, 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Wayson Woods, 125 Main Street, Lothian, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
- Cedar Morris, 351 Arundel Corporation Road, Glen Burnie, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
- The Willows Apartments, 116 Warwickshire Lane @ Harris & Allen Road, Glen Burnie, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Heritage Hill, 6399 Continental Drive & Heritage Hill Drive, Glen Burnie, noon to 12:15 p.m.
- Pumphrey Center, 5757 Belle Grove Road, Baltimore, 12:35 to 12:50 p.m.
- Pioneer City, 8443 Pioneer Drive, Severn, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
- Spring Meadows, 8311 Still Meadows Drive, Severn, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
- Still Meadows, 8201 Averill Court, Severn, 11:40 to 11:55 a.m.
- Meade Village, 1710 Meade Village Circle, Severn, noon to 12:15 p.m.