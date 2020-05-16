Anne Arundel County parents look for other ways to celebrate high school seniors

The coronavirus may have canceled in-person celebrations, but it hasn’t canceled creativity.
The pandemic forced school closures to continue for the remainder of the 2019 to 2020 school year, but it will not stop community members, students and parents from hosting alternative celebrations for the senior class. Parents and teachers are going above and beyond to celebrate their students with special signs and recognition.
The county public school events coordinated by the community are not receiving school support due to virus restrictions.
“We certainly understand the desire on the part of parents and the greater community to celebrate the awesome things their seniors have done. That said we can’t be any part of it,” school spokesman Bob Mosier said, pointing to state and county restrictions in place to battle the spread of the virus.
That doesn’t mean the school system isn’t involved in senior celebrations.
On Thursday, the school system announced a four-part plan for high school seniors, including online commencement ceremonies.
Even so, across the county, people have worked to honor graduates by thinking of creative ways to be together. Recently community members organized summer prom and put-up graduation signs.
Summer Prom
At Northeast High, parents watched the date for prom come and go as it was canceled. A parent and school class supervisor said her daughter was missing the rest of her senior year.
“My daughter is here and saying I want to go back to school, I am missing all these milestones,” Kimberly Sweitzer said. “When you go and pick out a dress it is like saying yes to the dress.”
So Sweitzer convinced her daughter to take her dress out of the plastic bag, put it on and take photos. Together with her daughter’s best friend, Sweitzer and others took photos of the two girls standing six-feet apart but with bright smiles.
Other parents at Northeast decided to do something about prom. A group of parents are putting together their own prom for graduating seniors.
Stephanie Ruff said her son and the rest of the seniors missed out on a number of traditions that would normally happen at the end of the year.
“This is his last hurrah. They didn’t get to do their senior prank, their last walk of the halls — they didn’t get to do any of that,” she said. “I was going to rent a hall for my son and a handful of his friends and have my own little prom."
Her initial idea gained support from others on social media so she decided to plan a prom for the graduating class of Northeast. To do so, she needed the funds and a venue.
In order to raise money, students and parents worked on a fundraiser that ended with a head-shaving on Saturday afternoon.
Since the prom is not supported by the school, Ruff and others will use separate funding from the money raised by the PTA, she said. At the encouragement of Dan Calhoun, a local DJ, if the fundraiser went over $500 he would shave his head and wax his back.
The group was able to raise over $2,000, Ruff said.
Ruff hopes to put the prom together by August if health and safety guidelines allow for it. If not, she said they could host the prom around winter break when the seniors are returning from college.
Through it all, she said it is a range of emotions.
“Parents are really stepping up and trying to help. They want to see their kids graduate. It’s a mix of emotions, you’re happy and you’re sad,” she said.
Her son, Wayne Bessling, said when he first heard the announcement of the first two-week school closure he saw it as a break. But with each extension that finally led to schools closed for the rest of the year, he said he was disappointed.
“You do 12 years of school to walk across the stage and to get prom — but you don’t even get it? It sucks," Bessling said.
But after hearing about his mother’s summer prom he said he was excited, especially to see all his friends one more time before college.
“I think it is a good idea. I rented out a tux and I didn’t even pick it up yet," Bessling said.
With the possibility of prom this summer, he plans on picking it up soon.
Lawn Celebrations
Outside of school, Rockbridge Academy graduates were still celebrated.
The private school’s headmaster and upper school principal journeyed across four county lines in 10 hours to deliver customized graduation signs to students, according to a press release.
The decision was in part “to find a special way to recognize every student in the school’s senior class within the confines of the current COVID-19 restrictions,” the release stated.
Throughout it all, the school officials made sure to stay six feet away.