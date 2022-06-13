Annapolis marketing firm launches $100,000 community college scholarship program

An Annapolis marketing firm is teaming up with Anne Arundel County Community College to launch a $100,000 scholarship program aimed at attracting underrepresented students to the marketing field.

Crosby Marketing and Communications has provided funding for four two-year scholarships for the first year. In the second year, the program will expand to eight qualifying students annually. Crosby employees will also offer mentorship services and career advice to students, who will be considered for a paid internship upon completion of the program.

Advertisement

“We’re an Anne Arundel County-based company, so we wanted to make an impact in our community,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of the company. “Anne Arundel County Community College has a fantastic reputation, and it is committed to helping people in the community advance their careers and achieve their dreams. So, it was a natural fit.”

After two years of planning, the college will begin identifying the first scholarship recipients for enrollment this fall. To qualify students must be registered either part time or full time, demonstrate a financial need, and be United States citizens and Maryland residents.

Advertisement

The scholarships are intended to attract a younger, more diverse group of students who have an interest in studying marketing, public relations and other related fields like graphic design, multimedia/video production and web design.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The marketing industry has suffered from a lack of diversity and would benefit from the inclusion of new people from a range of backgrounds, Crosby said, adding that he hopes other companies use the program as a model.

“They’re seeking to diversify their industry and the college is all about creating opportunities and meeting the needs of our increasingly diverse community, so it supports our values of diversity and inclusion,” Anne Arundel Community College President Dawn Lindsay said. “It supports our strategic plan dealing with looking at completion of our students and providing opportunities. It could not be a better fit for the college and for Crosby Marketing, and certainly our students are the winners.”

The new program will add to a combined $1 million in privately funded scholarships offered to about 700 students annually through the Anne Arundel Community College Foundation, said Frank Campbell, the foundation’s president.

“We are grateful for Crosby Marketing in demonstrating leadership in this area and generosity for their industry and our community,” Campbell said.

Students interested in applying for a scholarship should visit https://www.aacc.edu/crosby-marketing-scholars-program/.