Anne Arundel school year kicks off with no bus driver callouts; some families experience bus issues

On the first Day of school, Dr. Mark T. Bedell, PhD., Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools (second from right), greets students at Germantown Elementary School, Monday August 28, 2023. (Left to right) Germantown Principal, Tiffany Foster; Jolyn Davis, Regional Assistant Superintendent (Annapolis); Mychael Dickerson, AACPS Superintendent Chief of Staff; Dr. Mark T. Bedell; and Joanna Bache Tobin, AACPS Board of Education President. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Early Monday morning, children started to file into Germantown Elementary School as teachers and administrators greeted them after a long summer away from the classroom.

Buses roared and car engines hummed outside the West Annapolis school as parents waved their kids goodbye as they began the 2023-24 school year. Lashawn Day, was the first parent to arrive at the car drop-off line. Day said it has always been a tradition for her to drop her daughter, Kylie, an incoming 5th grader, on the first day of school. Day said she she plans to take off work early to pick her daughter up in the afternoon.

“I do it every year no matter what grade she is in,” she said. “I always like to see her off.”

Fifth grader Morgan Coleman, 10, was especially excited to see her favorite teacher again, Ms. Bennet, whom she had previously as her 3rd grade teacher.

“I’m so excited, this year is going to be the best year ever. It was really nice to see all the kids coming back, lots of smiling faces ready to go,” said Tiffany Foster, principal of Germantown Elementary. “Our teachers are really jazzed about welcoming our kids back, and I’m just really excited to kick off the school year. It’s a lot of positive energy around starting the school year all fresh, so they’re ready to go here at Germantown.”

Superintendent Mark Bedell and Joanna Bache Tobin, school board president and District 6 representative, arrived early at Germantown to support faculty and staff in welcoming students back from their long summer break. Bedell said Monday the school system was off to a “phenomenal start” because there were no bus driver call-outs or vacancies that would impact the start of school.

The school system has experienced a labor shortage for two years. As of Wednesday, the district is still short 168 teachers, 41 crossing guards, 98 food service workers, and 23 custodians; however, bus driver vacancies have been filled for hundreds of routes across 128 schools.

In response to the multi-year shortage families will now be able to receive email and text notifications about their student’s bus route delays and cancellations. Bedell and his announced this software on Friday before the first day of school for first through sixth grades and ninth grade. The new system will make communication more specific and streamlined, Bedell said.

“I think what happened in the past was we had a significant amount of communication going to parents, even if it wasn’t particularly their route,” he said. “We wanted to specify a little bit more and make it a little bit easier for parents to know whether or not their particular bus is not operating. ”

The new notification system will also benefit daycare providers or other caretakers, Tobin said.

However, some county families are still experiencing bus issues. Sarah Farrar Lacey, a former District 1 County Council member, whose children attend Meade High School and Jessup Elementary, said the bus for her elementary and high schooler did not show up.

”Unfortunately, I’m not surprised this school year,” she said.

Lacey said her kids did not have a school bus for the first three months of last school year, when the bus driver shortage was much worse. While concerned, she remains hopeful that this year will be different. Lacey said she signed up for bus notifications but received no information this morning.

”I think everyone just wants the school bus system to work,” she said. Despite having the minimum 600 drivers the district needs to operate its bus routes, district spokesperson Bob Mosier said earlier this month that issues may still arise due to a lack of backup drivers.

Three new replacement schools for Quarterfield, Hillsmere and Rippling Woods elementaries will open Tuesday. The projects cost around $45 million, $39 million, and $54 million respectively to construct, according to a construction status report provided to the board in mid-July.

The projects were funded through county and state dollars appropriated over multiple years, Mosier said.

Bedell is expected to cut the ribbon at 2 p.m. at Rippling Woods.

Construction efforts also include two new schools, Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School, which are set to open for students next year.

This is the final year before new school district boundaries are redrawn for 48 of the 58 schools in the northern part of the county. The proposed plan would alter geographically assigned schools for about 6,400 students. Sixteen of the redrawn boundaries include changes in middle-to-high school patterns.

The school board voted Wednesday to move Bedell’s redistricting recommendation to the public hearing phase with final approval coming in November.

This story will be updated.