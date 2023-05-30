Anne Arundel County schools kick off graduation at Maryland Live! next week

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Graduates hug after getting their diplomas. Anne Arundel County Public Schools held the Meade High School Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the new Crofton High School stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Graduation ceremonies for seniors from the thirteen large Anne Arundel County high schools will kick off Monday at Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel.

The 4,000-seat event center will host thousands of s graduates and their loved ones starting Monday and finish Friday afternoon.

Smaller schools have already begun their graduation ceremonies at other venues. Students from the Virtual Academy graduated Tuesday at Severna Park High School. Other smaller graduations this week include Chesapeake Science Point at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Phoenix Academy and Evening High School on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Central Special and Ruth Parker Eason students will graduate on June 12 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

The system has scheduled two or three graduation ceremonies a day for its large high schools. The earliest will be at 9 a.m., then 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mosier said each ceremony should take about 90 minutes, with time in-between to reset the venue.

It is a tight turnaround between events, one Mosier and others managed last year when a similar schedule was used for outdoor graduations at Crofton High School. Officials had to plan for the heat and the onslaught of thousands of cicadas, obstacles that won’t exist at the climate-controlled event center.

He said because schools vary in size, ticket allocations will vary, but every student in the system should receive at least five tickets for family and friends. The school system has allowed schools to have a vocal group perform a live musical performance this year, Mosier added. However, this musical group must comprise no more than three graduating seniors in order to ensure as many guests as possible for graduates.

There are a few things families should be aware of at the new graduation venue. No one under 21 can enter the casino at Live!, so personnel will be on hand to guide visitors to the right space.

Renee Mutchnik, director of communications at Maryland Live!, said guests are asked to park in the surface lot across from the hotel entrance, which will be the main entrance for the event. All those under 21 are advised to enter the venue through the hotel.

“As part of our commitment to community, Live! Casino & Hotel is proud to host the Anne Arundel County High School graduations. We believe our state-of-the-art venue provides an exceptional experience for the graduates and their families and we congratulate the Class of 2023, " said Cynthia Jones, the vice president of sales & marketing hospitality at Live! Casino & Hotel.

The first graduating class from Crofton High School will walk across the stage on Monday at 6 p.m.. The school opened online for its first freshman and sophomore classes in the fall of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2023 faced unique challenges nationwide, as all those who will be walking across the stage to receive their diploma were forced to spend one-and-a-half years of their high school career online.

“What is unique about Crofton High School is that they build a vibrant and engaged school in the midst of a pandemic none of us have seen,” said Bob Mosier, spokesperson for the school system. “Other schools at the time had established school culture, so their ability to create a school community is just marvelous.”

Anne Arundel Community College held its graduation ceremony at Live! on Thursday. Approximately 1,772 students graduates with 2,224 degrees and certificates, according to Angie Hamlet, public relations manager for the community college.

Here’s the schedule for Anne Arundel County Public Schools graduations:

Wednesday: Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., at Severna Park High School

Thursday: Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m., at the school. Evening High School, 7 p.m., at Severna Park High School

June 5: North County High School, 9 a.m., Severna Park High School at 1:30 p.m., Crofton High School, 6 p.m. at Live!

June 6: Arundel High School 9 a.m., Chesapeake High School 1: 30 p.m., Broadneck High School 6 p.m. at Live!

June 7: Glen Burnie High School, 9 a.m. and Annapolis High School, 1:30 p.m. at Live!

June 8: Meade High School, 9 a.m., Northeast High School 1:30 p.m., South River High School, 6 p.m. at Live!

June 9: Old Mill High School 9 a.m and Southern High School 1:30 p.m. at Live!

June 12: Central Special, 9a.m. at Central Special School and Ruth Parker Eason 1 p.m. at Ruth Parker Eason School

Graduations at the Live! Event Center and Severna Park High School will be streamed live at www.aacps.org/youtube.