Northeast High graduation is first digital ceremony for Anne Arundel County public schools

Anne Arundel County public schools are set to have online graduations, starting Friday morning with Northeast High.
In response to the pandemic, the school system announced a shift to online for celebration plans for the graduating class. High schools will hold digital commencement ceremonies in place of the graduations traditionally held on football fields or at Maryland Live! Casino.
The first expected ceremony will be at 9 a.m. The pre-recorded ceremonies will be available on the school system’s broadcast channel, livestream and YouTube.
Phoenix Academy will be available at 11 a.m. and Chesapeake Science Point will be available at 5 p.m.