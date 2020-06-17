Systemic racism and microaggressions: 13 Anne Arundel students talk about discrimination

A black student felt a growing sense of paranoia of losing her life. Another black student known to speak up, was afraid to offer his opinion. Others felt underrepresented, heard cruel nicknames and were questioned by teachers.
In a two-hour panel discussion Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County students shared deeply personal experiences in the face of systemic racism, microaggressions and other issues as the country, and the county, reckon with the impact of such societal problems.
The students also presented solutions to bring about change.
Student school board member Rida Alvi and her successor, Drake Smith, presented the 13-student, live-streamed panel called, “Let’s Talk Justice: Student Stories ... Student Voices.”
Students talked about the mental health toll of seeing the violent treatment of African Americans by police officers and weaved in their own experiences in school. It follows the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and protests calling for change across the nation.
Brenton Meade, a student at Marley Middle School in Glen Burnie, said that when he learned about the 2015 death of Freddie Gray after being taken into police custody in Baltimore it showed him the unsettling treatment black people receive in America. It resulted in thoughts of suicide.
“I have learned how to sit still and smile through all of it. It is pretty hard to imagine someone like me with good grades — a star student — would feel that way.”
Now, Brenton said when he sees police officers in the county he feels apprehensive.
School board members asked the school system to put together a similar event last month County Executive Steuart Pittman held with young black residents in the county. In part, the panel was a response to the killing of Floyd and other highly covered black deaths in the country.
The panel made up of students from different ages, backgrounds and races. Students on the panel were offered the opportunity to speak openly about their experiences in schools, while also providing possible solutions.
Some students opened up about feeling anxious. Sumayyah Mordecai of Arundel High School said she has constant paranoia and anxiety about what might happen to her.
“Any given moment, I can get my life taken by a white person, and they won’t be prosecuted for what they did,” she said.
Even within schools, student panelists discussed experiencing microaggressions and discriminatory comments to the point that a number of panelists agreed some comments just “went over their heads.”
A student at Arundel High, Edward Awe, recalled others calling him “monkey boy” while he was in elementary school.
“I thought it was because I was really athletic and could climb the monkey bars,” he said, not realizing the racist history of comparing black people to apes or monkeys.
Amaya Madarang, a Northeast High School student, said in third grade she transferred and ended up in a class with predominantly white classmates and only three or four other black children.
The limited representation led to Amaya experiencing microaggressions from white students.
“Girls would say, ‘Why do you curl hair every day? Why is your hair so frizzy,'” Amaya said.
“I think teachers should be trained to see stuff like that and correct them."
Panelists from nine different county schools offered solutions, like training and educating students at younger ages about topics like identity or difference in culture to grow an appreciation for it.
Alvi gave an example from a visit at Hillsmere Elementary in Annapolis last fall.
She said the teacher asked students to talk a little bit about themselves, including what languages they speak at home. After the class learned a student spoke Spanish at home, the teacher used it as a learning moment to talk about cultural identities.
Panelists recommended building in more inclusive lessons for students to broaden their understanding of the world.
Isa Liggans of Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School, said teachers should incorporate different holidays, celebrations and role models for students to learn about.
Liggans said he felt alone in elementary school with a limited number of other students of color.
“You had to get an education about your culture outside of school. It took an extra step when it shouldn’t have to,” he said.
The panel also tackled the issue of school the relationship between county police officers and students in school buildings.
Alvi said teachers should consider who they call when a fight breaks out because there could be a stark difference between a school resource officer responding and an administrator.
“When someone gets into a fight, there is obviously a reason the kid got in a fight besides — I wanted to get in a fight. What happens when you call an SRO and the kid swings at the officer? That kid can get arrested,” Alvi said.
She cited research that found a majority of people in prison have had an interrupted education. Some student panelists said a police officer in school can protect students and have good relationships with them, others said students may feel threatened by officers.
“In some schools, we have more police officers than we have guidance counselors. We need more guidance counselors ... we need more people trained to understand the feelings and unify the student body."
Awe recommended hiring more school counselors.
The students also recommended joining organizations like the student group, Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils, the organization that sponsored the panel, or starting clubs at their schools.
And they recommended that county schools revisit the advisory period model, a time for a wide range of instructional materials, and incorporate fresh material for better student engagement and hire more teachers of color.
Throughout it all, the student panelists emphasized creating a chance for conversations and to realize there will be discomfort in addressing issues like racism or discrimination or implicit bias.
“Listen to others and have uncomfortable conversations because if it is uncomfortable, it is worth having,” said Beckett Hummer, a student at Meade High.
“A lot of white people are struggling to speak up or bring up their voices because they don’t want to say the wrong thing. The thing about speaking up is that you learn."